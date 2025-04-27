Oasis: Liam e Noel avvistati insieme a Londra

Questa settimana Noel e Liam Gallagher si sono ritrovati in un pub di Londra per effettuare alcune riprese, e il loro ritorno non è passato inosservato: pare infatti che alcuni residenti abbiano protestato a causa del volume eccessivo che proveniva dal locale.

Giovedì 24 aprile i due fratelli sono stati fotografati mentre entravano al Mildmay Club, un locale storico di Newington Green, Londra, scelto probabilmente per una sessione di riprese legata a una campagna pubblicitaria.

The Sun ha rivelato che l’incontro sarebbe stato anche l’occasione per girare un video promozionale collegato al loro reunion tour.

Nei giorni scorsi, sempre The Sun aveva parlato di un misterioso “set segreto”, lasciando intendere che ci fosse stata anche un’esibizione dal vivo. Ma Liam ha voluto fare chiarezza su X (Twitter), spiegando che non c’è stata alcuna performance, solo musica sparata a tutto volume da un impianto audio.

Noel and Liam Gallagher spotted together for first time in years

🚨Noel and Liam Gallagher have been pictured back working together for the first time in 16 years ahead of their eagerly awaited reunion tour.

The formerly warring brothers were seen reuniting, but not in the studios as they began filming a new promo campaign for Adidas this… pic.twitter.com/A63PJrrLEn

— Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) April 25, 2025