 Oasis: Liam e Noel avvistati insieme a Londra | Rolling Stone Italia
Cover story
Newsletter
Cover story Newsletter
some might say

Oasis: Liam e Noel avvistati insieme a Londra

I fratelli hanno filmato qualcosa in un pub, ecco foto e video

di
Oasis: Liam e Noel avvistati insieme a Londra

Liam e Noel Gallagher

Foto: Simon Emmett

Questa settimana Noel e Liam Gallagher si sono ritrovati in un pub di Londra per effettuare alcune riprese, e il loro ritorno non è passato inosservato: pare infatti che alcuni residenti abbiano protestato a causa del volume eccessivo che proveniva dal locale.

Giovedì 24 aprile i due fratelli sono stati fotografati mentre entravano al Mildmay Club, un locale storico di Newington Green, Londra, scelto probabilmente per una sessione di riprese legata a una campagna pubblicitaria.

The Sun ha rivelato che l’incontro sarebbe stato anche l’occasione per girare un video promozionale collegato al loro reunion tour.

Nei giorni scorsi, sempre The Sun aveva parlato di un misterioso “set segreto”, lasciando intendere che ci fosse stata anche un’esibizione dal vivo. Ma Liam ha voluto fare chiarezza su X (Twitter), spiegando che non c’è stata alcuna performance, solo musica sparata a tutto volume da un impianto audio.

Altre notizie su:  Oasis
PMC

© Copyright Rolling Stone Italia 2025.

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-