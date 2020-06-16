Oasis, il concerto a Glastonbury del 1994 arriverà sulla BBC

Come tutti i festival e i concerti del mondo, anche Glastonbury quest’anno non si farà. Lo storico festival inglese – che quest’anno avrebbe portato sul palco Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar e Taylor Swift – è stato annullato a causa del coronavirus, e verrà sostituito da un evento digitale.
I said maaaaybe I don't really wanna know, how your garden grows, ‘cause Oasis’ set from 1994 will be part of the BBC's #Glastonbury2020 coverage.
🔺 More info: https://t.co/C01QYhJdyF
PS we would love to see photos of your #GlastoAtHome tents in your garden tho. pic.twitter.com/MKa7SNtRz8
— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 15, 2020
L’evento, che andrà in onda su BBC iPlayer dal 25 al 29 giugno, raccoglierà alcuni dei live più importanti della storia del festival, tra cui la prima esibizione degli Oasis nel 1994, quando la band non aveva ancora pubblicato il primo album Definitely Maybe.