Oasis, il concerto a Glastonbury del 1994 arriverà sulla BBC

Lo storico live della band verrà trasmesso per i 50 anni del festival inglese, che quest’anno non ci sarà a causa del coronavirus

Come tutti i festival e i concerti del mondo, anche Glastonbury quest’anno non si farà. Lo storico festival inglese – che quest’anno avrebbe portato sul palco Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar e Taylor Swift – è stato annullato a causa del coronavirus, e verrà sostituito da un evento digitale.

L’evento, che andrà in onda su BBC iPlayer dal 25 al 29 giugno, raccoglierà alcuni dei live più importanti della storia del festival, tra cui la prima esibizione degli Oasis nel 1994, quando la band non aveva ancora pubblicato il primo album Definitely Maybe.

