Oasis, il concerto a Glastonbury del 1994 arriverà sulla BBC

Come tutti i festival e i concerti del mondo, anche Glastonbury quest’anno non si farà. Lo storico festival inglese – che quest’anno avrebbe portato sul palco Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar e Taylor Swift – è stato annullato a causa del coronavirus, e verrà sostituito da un evento digitale.

I said maaaaybe I don't really wanna know, how your garden grows, ‘cause Oasis’ set from 1994 will be part of the BBC's #Glastonbury2020 coverage.

🔺 More info: https://t.co/C01QYhJdyF

PS we would love to see photos of your #GlastoAtHome tents in your garden tho. pic.twitter.com/MKa7SNtRz8

— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 15, 2020