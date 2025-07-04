Oasis, ecco le canzoni che hanno suonato a Cardiff

È successo. Gli Oasis sono tornati e al Principality Stadium di Cardiff hanno fatto il loro primo concerto dopo 16 anni, aprendo con Hello e chiudendo con Champagne Supernova.
I fratelli Gallagher hanno scherzato sui prezzi dei biglietti. Noel ha fatto una battuta sul prezzo dei biglietti che gli acquirenti su Ticketmaster hanno visto crescere durante la fase di acquisto: «Spero valga le 175 sterline che avete speso. Scusate, 210 sterline. Scusate, 250 sterline». Liam ha chiesto: «È valso le 40 mila sterline che avete speso per il biglietto?».
Durante Live Forever la band ha reso omaggio a Diogo Jota, il calciatore del Liverpool morto ieri in un incidente stradale, Cast No Shadow è stata dedicata a Richard Ashcroft che si è esibito prima degli Oasis. Nei bis Noel ha ringraziato la band, Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs e «il nostro quattordicesimo batterista Joey Waronker» (alle tastiere, Christian Madden).
La set list:
Hello
Acquiesce
Morning Glory
Some Might Say
Bring It on Down
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Fade Away
Supersonic
Roll With It
Talk Tonight
Little by Little
Half the World Away
D’You Know What I Mean?
Stand By Me
Cast No Shadow”
Slide Away
Whatever
Live Forever
Rock‘n’Roll Star
Bis:
The Masterplan
Don’t Look Back In Anger
Wonderwall
Champagne Supernova
“Was it worth the £4,000 you paid for a ticket” yeahhh he knows it
