Oasis, ecco le canzoni che hanno suonato a Cardiff

È successo. Gli Oasis sono tornati e al Principality Stadium di Cardiff hanno fatto il loro primo concerto dopo 16 anni, aprendo con Hello e chiudendo con Champagne Supernova.

I fratelli Gallagher hanno scherzato sui prezzi dei biglietti. Noel ha fatto una battuta sul prezzo dei biglietti che gli acquirenti su Ticketmaster hanno visto crescere durante la fase di acquisto: «Spero valga le 175 sterline che avete speso. Scusate, 210 sterline. Scusate, 250 sterline». Liam ha chiesto: «È valso le 40 mila sterline che avete speso per il biglietto?».

Durante Live Forever la band ha reso omaggio a Diogo Jota, il calciatore del Liverpool morto ieri in un incidente stradale, Cast No Shadow è stata dedicata a Richard Ashcroft che si è esibito prima degli Oasis. Nei bis Noel ha ringraziato la band, Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs e «il nostro quattordicesimo batterista Joey Waronker» (alle tastiere, Christian Madden).

La set list:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It on Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Little by Little

Half the World Away

D’You Know What I Mean?

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow”

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock‘n’Roll Star

Bis:

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back In Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova