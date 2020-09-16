«Non parlo con chi non è miliardario»: Kanye West ha fatto di nuovo binge-tweeting

Prince, Mosè, Vladimir Putin, Jared Kushner e mezzo consiglio d’amministrazione di Vivendi, la differenza fra Michael Jordan e il fondatore della Nike, la Yeezy Christian Academy. Kanye West ha passato le ultime 24 ore postando tweet sull’argomento che in questo momento gli sta più a cuore: la necessità per gli artisti – lui per primo – di possedere i propri master e non essere “schiavi” dell’industria discografica. Nel giro di poche ore ha postato messaggi e screenshot per aggiornare i suoi follower sulla questione.

Ha cominciato ieri paragonandosi a Mosè che guida il suo popolo (gli artisti) lontano dalla schiavitù (gli attuali contratti discografici).

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Dopo avere invitato i suoi fratelli a comprare della terra (“Buy land” e “Buy property”), ha scritto che saranno i suoi figli a possedere i suoi master.

My kids gonna own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Com’è noto, gli attuali contratti discografici prevedono che gli artisti cedano la proprietà delle loro incisioni. Significa che le case discografiche controllano le pubblicazioni e ottengono un ricavo pressoché perpetuo dalla musica. Kanye West sta cercando di riappropriarsi dei suoi. A un certo punto, ha postato su Twitter lo screenshot di una conversazione in cui afferma perentoriamente che non vuole avere niente a che fare con Universal e Sony.

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

E poco dopo: com’è che il fondatore della Nike vale 40 miliardi e Michael Jordan “solo” 1,6 miliardi?

Phill Knight’s net worth is 40 billion Michael Jordan’s net worth is 1.6 billion … and Phill Knight never had to jump from the free throw line… when you google Phil you barely even see his face pic.twitter.com/YC9WSSXEcv — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Ecco il colpo di scena: Kanye sta trattando con Vivendi, che possiede Universal. Si paragona a Tesla: entrambi sono stati ostracizzati ed entrambi hanno lavorato per fare del bene al nondo.

Hey everyone we’re making progress… I’ll keep everyone updated on how this meeting with Vivendi goes… If Nikola Tesla had a Twitter the world would run off AC … Edison killed Tesla’s image to control the power LITERALLY… Tesla and I only mean well for the world pic.twitter.com/mOp3fgKGEo — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Dopo aver lodato Jared Kushner per gli accordi in Medio Oriente, Kanye parla con Katie Jacobs, componente indipendente del Consiglio di vigilanza di Vivendi, e annuncia che verrà creato un acceleratore per l’industria musicale che metta fine ai contratti che legano gli artisti a vita.

When I spoke to Katie Jacobs who is on the board of Vivendi we decided to create a “Y combinator” for the music industry so artist have the power and transparency to to be in control of our future … no more shady contracts … no more life long deals — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I contratti, aggiunge, devono essere trasparenti.

Contracts in all industries need to be simplified now. Complicated contracts are how businesses, music companies and sports take advantage of talent We will expose these contracts and make them transparent now support new talent, startups and amend all old contracts — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

A proposito di un possibile colloquio con Lucien Grange, amministratore delegato di Universal Music Group, Kanye scrive: «Ho detto che non parlo con dipendenti che non sono miliardari».

I’ll let you guys know how this goes… I was told to speak with Lucien Grange … I said I don’t speak with non billionaire employees… I need Arnaud De Puyfontaine to fly to meet me immediately ⛷ pic.twitter.com/hdCJTa6Fof — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Dal nulla spunta un volantino della Yeezy Christian Academy, la scuola che vuole fondare basata su fede, musica, comunicazione, collaborazione, creatività.

Dopo aver twittato immagini di un orto, ribadisce l’importanza della proprietà dei master, dice di aver parlato con J Cole, aspetta di farlo con Kendrick Lamar e Drake.

In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters … it’s more important than ever before I got J Cole number waiting for Kendrick and Drake — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Per completare la sua missione, ha bisogno di un esercito di angeli al suo fianco.

I need an army of angels to cover me while I pull this sword out of the stone … I need everyone’s prayers … I promise we will be free and own our masters but we must be faithful to God this time — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Tra la visione mistica e la visita all’avvocato divorzista, immagina un mondo in cui non ci si minaccia più di portare via i figli, in nome di dio.

No more killing each other No more threatening to take each other’s girls and wives … let’s show the world how great we truly are 🕊 we are God’s chosen people — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Il simbolo della sua lotta è Prince, che mentre combatteva la sua battaglia legale con la Warner si fece scrivere la parola “schiavo” sulla guancia.

Let’s get it big bro … you and Michael passed so we can live pic.twitter.com/GIEWDhyepw — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

“Ciao Arnauld”. Kanye promette che ci farà sapere come andrà con Arnaud de Puyfontaine, presidente del consiglio direttivo di Vivendi.

I’ll let you guys know how this goes ⛷ pic.twitter.com/Un3I7ImeY5 — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Arriva l’omaggio agli artisti che hanno indicato la via, che si sono espressi sull’indipendenza degli artisti, da Prince a Bowie passando per Jack White. Sono ribelli e di quasi tutti sono pubblicate foto segnaletiche. C’è anche Justin Bieber. Ovviamente non c’è Taylor Swift, l’artista contemporanea più importante che sta portando avanti questa battaglia.

Un’ora fa l’ultimo tweet, «se non mi viene da twittare ancora». C’è Putin in kimono che atterra un avversario.

Sigla finale: «Grazie, che dio vi benedica e buonanotte».