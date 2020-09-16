Rolling Stone

«Non parlo con chi non è miliardario»: Kanye West ha fatto di nuovo binge-tweeting

Il rapper ha passato le ultime 24 ore a documentare la sua lotta per rientrare in possesso dei master e quindi del controllo della sua musica. Anzi, della sua lotta per liberare gli artisti dalla schiavitù

di

Kanye West

Foto: Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

Prince, Mosè, Vladimir Putin, Jared Kushner e mezzo consiglio d’amministrazione di Vivendi, la differenza fra Michael Jordan e il fondatore della Nike, la Yeezy Christian Academy. Kanye West ha passato le ultime 24 ore postando tweet sull’argomento che in questo momento gli sta più a cuore: la necessità per gli artisti – lui per primo – di possedere i propri master e non essere “schiavi” dell’industria discografica. Nel giro di poche ore ha postato messaggi e screenshot per aggiornare i suoi follower sulla questione.

Ha cominciato ieri paragonandosi a Mosè che guida il suo popolo (gli artisti) lontano dalla schiavitù (gli attuali contratti discografici).

Dopo avere invitato i suoi fratelli a comprare della terra (“Buy land” e “Buy property”), ha scritto che saranno i suoi figli a possedere i suoi master.

Com’è noto, gli attuali contratti discografici prevedono che gli artisti cedano la proprietà delle loro incisioni. Significa che le case discografiche controllano le pubblicazioni e ottengono un ricavo pressoché perpetuo dalla musica. Kanye West sta cercando di riappropriarsi dei suoi. A un certo punto, ha postato su Twitter lo screenshot di una conversazione in cui afferma perentoriamente che non vuole avere niente a che fare con Universal e Sony.

E poco dopo: com’è che il fondatore della Nike vale 40 miliardi e Michael Jordan “solo” 1,6 miliardi?

Ecco il colpo di scena: Kanye sta trattando con Vivendi, che possiede Universal. Si paragona a Tesla: entrambi sono stati ostracizzati ed entrambi hanno lavorato per fare del bene al nondo.

Dopo aver lodato Jared Kushner per gli accordi in Medio Oriente, Kanye parla con Katie Jacobs, componente indipendente del Consiglio di vigilanza di Vivendi, e annuncia che verrà creato un acceleratore per l’industria musicale che metta fine ai contratti che legano gli artisti a vita.

I contratti, aggiunge, devono essere trasparenti.

A proposito di un possibile colloquio con Lucien Grange, amministratore delegato di Universal Music Group, Kanye scrive: «Ho detto che non parlo con dipendenti che non sono miliardari».

Dal nulla spunta un volantino della Yeezy Christian Academy, la scuola che vuole fondare basata su fede, musica, comunicazione, collaborazione, creatività.

Dopo aver twittato immagini di un orto, ribadisce l’importanza della proprietà dei master, dice di aver parlato con J Cole, aspetta di farlo con Kendrick Lamar e Drake.

Per completare la sua missione, ha bisogno di un esercito di angeli al suo fianco.

Tra la visione mistica e la visita all’avvocato divorzista, immagina un mondo in cui non ci si minaccia più di portare via i figli, in nome di dio.

Il simbolo della sua lotta è Prince, che mentre combatteva la sua battaglia legale con la Warner si fece scrivere la parola “schiavo” sulla guancia.

“Ciao Arnauld”. Kanye promette che ci farà sapere come andrà con Arnaud de Puyfontaine, presidente del consiglio direttivo di Vivendi.

Arriva l’omaggio agli artisti che hanno indicato la via, che si sono espressi sull’indipendenza degli artisti, da Prince a Bowie passando per Jack White. Sono ribelli e di quasi tutti sono pubblicate foto segnaletiche. C’è anche Justin Bieber. Ovviamente non c’è Taylor Swift, l’artista contemporanea più importante che sta portando avanti questa battaglia.

Un’ora fa l’ultimo tweet, «se non mi viene da twittare ancora». C’è Putin in kimono che atterra un avversario.

Sigla finale: «Grazie, che dio vi benedica e buonanotte».

