Noel Gallagher ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ e annunciato un greatest hits

Noel Gallagher ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo e annunciato l’uscita di un greatest hits. Il pezzo si intitola We’re On Our Way Now ed è già disponibile sulle piattaforme di streaming. È uno dei due inediti contenuti nell’antologia Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021) che uscirà l’11 giugno per festeggiare il decennale della band di Gallagher, gli High Flying Birds.

Il greatest hits uscirà in varie versioni su CD e vinile (anche con remix, versioni acustiche e strumentali, demo) e in un’edizione speciale per il Record Store Day.

«Il titolo Back The Way We Came mi è venuto in mente un pomeriggio, al tavolo della cucina», ha detto Gallagher. «È talmente bello che ho aggiunto volume 1: un titolo altrettanto buono per il secondo volume non mi verrà mai». In un tweet ha scritto: «10 anni di High Flying Birds? Accidenti! Pensa a tutto quello che avrei potuto fare in tutto questo tempo».

Ecco tracklist e copertina:

CD 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA… What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun…

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

CD 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

CD Bonus

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)