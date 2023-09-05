Nirvana, ecco cosa conterrà l’edizione per i 30 anni di ‘In Utero’

Dopo quella per il ventennale uscita nel 2013, i Nirvana pubblicheranno una nuova ristampa ampliata di In Utero. Uscirà il 27 ottobre, poco più di un mese dopo il trentennale del terzo e ultimo album in studio del gruppo.

La 30th Anniversary Edition sarà disponibile in due edizioni super deluxe (8 LP e 5 CD), in vinile (LP + 10”), in doppio CD deluxe e ovviamente in digitale.

La versione più ricca conterrà l’album del ’93 rimasterizzato da Bob Weston, bonus track e lati B tra cui Marigold scritta eccezionalmente da Dave Grohl e I Hate Myself and Want to Die, varie tracce live tra cui quattro a Roma e due concerti mai pubblicati prima.

Il primo è datato 30 dicembre 1993 e si tenne al Great Western Forum di Inglewood, Los Angeles. Il secondo è l’ultimo show in assoluto che la band ha tenuto non solo a Seattle, ma negli Stati Uniti ,alla Seattle Center Arena il 7 gennaio 1994, con una scaletta molto simile a quella di Los Angeles. La curatela delle tracce dal vivo è stata affidata a Jack Endino, produttore non solo di Bleach, ma di molti altri album della scena di Seattle e dell’etichetta Sub Pop.

Ecco la tracklist della versione su cinque CD:

CD 1

IN UTERO

Original Album Remastered

1. Serve The Servants

2. Scentless Apprentice

3. Heart-Shaped Box

4. Rape Me

5. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

6. Dumb

7. Very Ape

8. Milk It

9. Pennyroyal Tea

10. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

11. tourette’s

12. All Apologies

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES

Remastered

13. Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

14. Marigold

15. Sappy

16. Moist Vagina

17. I Hate Myself And Want To Die

CD 2 & 3

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

CD 2

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

2. Drain You

3. Breed

4. Serve The Servants

5. Come As You Are

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit

7. Sliver

8. Dumb

9. In Bloom

10. About A Girl

11. Lithium

12. Pennyroyal Tea

CD 3

1. School

2. Polly

3. Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

4. Rape Me

5. Territorial Pissings

6. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam

7. The Man Who Sold The World

8. All Apologies

9. On A Plain

10. Heart-Shaped Box

11. Blew

12. Feedback Jam

CD 4 & 5

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

CD 4

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

2. Drain You

3. Breed

4. Serve The Servants

5. Come As You Are

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit

7. Sliver

8. Dumb

9. In Bloom

10. About A Girl

11. Lithium

12. Pennyroyal Tea

CD 5

1. School

2. Polly

3. Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle

4. Milk It

5. Rape Me

6. Territorial Pissings

7. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam

8. The Man Who Sold The World

9. All Apologies

10. On A Plain

11. Scentless Apprentice

12. Heart-Shaped Box

13. Blew

BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

14. Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)

15. Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)

16. Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)

17. Very Ape (Live in Rome)

18. Milk It (Live in Springfield)

19. tourette’s (Live in New York)