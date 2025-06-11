Nick Cave, la scaletta della prima data del tour europeo con Colin Greenwood

È iniziato ieri in Svizzera, al Theater 11 di Zurigo dove si protrarrà per altre due sere, il nuovo tour di Nick Cave. Un tour europeo lungo che durerà tutta l’estate e che arriverà in Italia per cinque date a metà luglio, dal 16 al 22, passando per Mantova, Lucca, Pompei e due volte Roma.

Nonostante sia annunciato come tour solista, l’artista sarà accompagnato in queste date da Colin Greenwood, polistrumentista e bassista dei Radiohead.

La prima data ha visto Cave esibirsi in 22 canzoni, di cui due cover (Avalanche di Leonard Cohen e Cosmic Dancer dei T.Rex). La partenza è stata affidata a Girl in Amber tratto da Skeleton Tree del 2016, mentre per la chiusura è stata scelta Into My Arms da The Boatman’s Call del 1997.

La scaletta:

Girl in Amber

Higgs Boson Blues

Jesus of the Moon

Cinnamon Horses

Galleon Ship

O Children

I Need You

Long Dark Night

Joy

Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

Balcony Man

The Mercy Seat

Waiting for You

The Ship Song

The Weeping Song

Skeleton Tree

Jubilee Street

Push the Sky Way

Bis:

Avalanche (cover di Leonard Cohen)

More News From Nowhere

Cosmic Dancer (cover dei T.Rex)

Into My Arms