Nick Cave, la scaletta della prima data del tour europeo con Colin Greenwood

È iniziato ieri in Svizzera, al Theater 11 di Zurigo dove si protrarrà per altre due sere, il nuovo tour di Nick Cave. Un tour europeo lungo che durerà tutta l’estate e che arriverà in Italia per cinque date a metà luglio, dal 16 al 22, passando per Mantova, Lucca, Pompei e due volte Roma.
Nonostante sia annunciato come tour solista, l’artista sarà accompagnato in queste date da Colin Greenwood, polistrumentista e bassista dei Radiohead.
La prima data ha visto Cave esibirsi in 22 canzoni, di cui due cover (Avalanche di Leonard Cohen e Cosmic Dancer dei T.Rex). La partenza è stata affidata a Girl in Amber tratto da Skeleton Tree del 2016, mentre per la chiusura è stata scelta Into My Arms da The Boatman’s Call del 1997.
La scaletta:
Girl in Amber
Higgs Boson Blues
Jesus of the Moon
Cinnamon Horses
Galleon Ship
O Children
I Need You
Long Dark Night
Joy
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
Balcony Man
The Mercy Seat
Waiting for You
The Ship Song
The Weeping Song
Skeleton Tree
Jubilee Street
Push the Sky Way
Bis:
Avalanche (cover di Leonard Cohen)
More News From Nowhere
Cosmic Dancer (cover dei T.Rex)
Into My Arms