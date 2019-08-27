MTV Video Music Awards 2019, il trionfo di Taylor Swift

Sono stati assegnati nella notte gli MTV Video Music Awards 2019, and the winner is… Taylor Swift, che ha portato a casa il riconoscimento più ambito, il Video of the Year con You Need To Calm Down. Applauditissima dal pubblico del Prudential Center di Newark, l’artista della Pennsylvania ha fatto un “discorso di accettazione” molto politico, in cui ha invocato a gran voce un’uguaglianza che in questo momento non c’è negli Stati Uniti. Anche il video parla di questo tema ha spiegato, “e”, ha aggiunto, “se l’avete votato è perché volete un mondo dove la legge tratta tutti allo stesso modo, indipendentemente da chi ami o da come ti identifichi”.

Assieme a quello di Taylor Swift, l’altro premio principale è andato ad Ariana Grande, eletta artista dell’anno. E poi, quasi inevitabilmente, Billie Eilish come Best New Artist. La canzone dell’anno è la super hit dei record Old Town Road di Lil Nas X, mentre Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes hanno trionfato in Best Collaboration con Senorita. Qua sotto la lista completa di candidati e vincitori, tratta da mtv.it.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – VINCITORE

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records – VINCITORE



Halsey – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records – VINCITORE



H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records



Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – VINCITORE

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi – Atlantic Records

CNCO – RCA Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records – VINCITORE

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lauv – LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records – VINCITORE

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

Khalid – “Talk” – RCA Records

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records – VINCITORE



DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records – VINCITORE

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records

Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE



BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records

NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment

EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records – VINCITORE



Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– “Electricity” – Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group – VINCITORE

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – VINCITORE

Halsey – “Nightmare” – Capitol Records

The Killers – “Land of the Free” – Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – Interscope Records

John Legend – “Preach” – Columbia Records

Lil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish – VINCITORE

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux – VINCITORE



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides