MTV EMAs 2019: tutte le nomination

Manca pochissimo alla nuova edizione degli MTV Europe Music Awards, manifestazione che premia la musica pop da oltre 20 anni. Quest’anno l’appuntamento è a Siviglia, il 3 novembre, e finalmente oggi sono uscite tutte le nomination.

In testa Ariana Grande con 7 candidature tra cui “Best Artist” e “Best Video” per thank you, next, e per “Best Song” insieme a Shawn Mendes. Seguono, per la prima volta in nomination, Lil Nas X e Billie Eilish con sei nomination ciascuno e la star latino americana J Balvin con cinque nomination tra cui “Best Artist”. Subito dietro, con quattro nomination Lizzo e Taylor Swift, anche loro tra le altre per la categoria “Best Artist”.

Coez, Elodie, Elettra Lamborghini, Mahmood, Salmo sono gli artisti in nomination per il Best Italian Act, ma anche quest’anno il quinto artista è stato scelto dai fan tra una rosa di 5 nomi composta da Achille Lauro, Boomdabash, Elettra Lamboghini, Irama e Ultimo con una votazione tramite le Instagram Stories del profilo di MTV Italia partita lo scorso 26 settembre e durata 24 ore. Ha vinto Elettra Lamborghini, che è quindi entrata ufficialmente a far parte della cinquina di artisti in nomination.

L’evento si potrà seguire in diretta su MTV (su Sky canale 130) con inizio alle ore 20.00 (Red Carpet Show) e alle 21.00 (Main Show) e in streaming su NOW TV. Le votazioni sono aperte da oggi fino alle 23.59 del 2 novembre su mtvema.com.

La lista completa delle nomination:

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”

Taylor Swift, “ME!”

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey Boy, “With Luv”

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!nk

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalia

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST ACT (Home Region)

Ariana Grande (US)

Taylor Swift (US)

Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland)

Shawn Mendes (Canada)

Burna Boy (Africa)