MTV EMAs 2019: tutte le nomination

Manca pochissimo alla nuova edizione degli MTV Europe Music Awards, manifestazione che premia la musica pop da oltre 20 anni. Quest’anno l’appuntamento è a Siviglia, il 3 novembre, e finalmente oggi sono uscite tutte le nomination.
In testa Ariana Grande con 7 candidature tra cui “Best Artist” e “Best Video” per thank you, next, e per “Best Song” insieme a Shawn Mendes. Seguono, per la prima volta in nomination, Lil Nas X e Billie Eilish con sei nomination ciascuno e la star latino americana J Balvin con cinque nomination tra cui “Best Artist”. Subito dietro, con quattro nomination Lizzo e Taylor Swift, anche loro tra le altre per la categoria “Best Artist”.
Coez, Elodie, Elettra Lamborghini, Mahmood, Salmo sono gli artisti in nomination per il Best Italian Act, ma anche quest’anno il quinto artista è stato scelto dai fan tra una rosa di 5 nomi composta da Achille Lauro, Boomdabash, Elettra Lamboghini, Irama e Ultimo con una votazione tramite le Instagram Stories del profilo di MTV Italia partita lo scorso 26 settembre e durata 24 ore. Ha vinto Elettra Lamborghini, che è quindi entrata ufficialmente a far parte della cinquina di artisti in nomination.
L’evento si potrà seguire in diretta su MTV (su Sky canale 130) con inizio alle ore 20.00 (Red Carpet Show) e alle 21.00 (Main Show) e in streaming su NOW TV. Le votazioni sono aperte da oggi fino alle 23.59 del 2 novembre su mtvema.com.
La lista completa delle nomination:
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”
Taylor Swift, “ME!”
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey Boy, “With Luv”
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Rosalia, J Balvin, “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!nk
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalia
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalia
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST ACT (Home Region)
Ariana Grande (US)
Taylor Swift (US)
Ed Sheeran (UK & Ireland)
Shawn Mendes (Canada)
Burna Boy (Africa)