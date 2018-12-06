Morrissey ha annunciato un nuovo disco di cover

Sul sito ufficiale di Morrissey è apparsa la tracklist di California Son, nuovo album di cover ancora senza data d’uscita.

Tra i brani che saranno presenti nel disco, cover di Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison e Dionne Warwick:

01. Morning Starship (Jobriath)

02. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow (Joni Mitchell)

03. Only A Pawn In Their Game (Bob Dylan)

04. Suffer The Little Children (Buffy Sainte Marie)

05. Days Of Decision (Phil Ochs)

06. It’s Over (Roy Orbison)

07. Wedding Bell Blues (Laura Nyro)

08. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

09. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon)

11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)

Il disco, prodotto da Joe Chiccarelli, esce a distanza di un anno da Low in High School.