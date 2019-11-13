Rolling Stone

Moby si è tatuato il suo amore per gli animali

Per festeggiare i 32 anni da vegano, il producer si è riempito le braccia con la scritta 'Animal rights': «Credo che ogni animale abbia il diritto di vivere la propria vita»: Guardate qui

Moby

Per festeggiare i 32 anni da vegano, Moby si è fatto un tatuaggio. Niente farfalla alla caviglia o carpa sul polpaccio: il deejay e producer si è fatto scrivere sulle braccia ‘Animal Rights’ a caratteri cubitali. Guardate qui:

«Dato che novembre è il mio 32° anniversario vegano, ho pensato di farmi un tatuaggio (che poi tecnicamente sono 12) per festeggiare. Sono un attivista vegano per i diritti degli animali per molte ragioni, ma fondamentalmente perché credo che ogni animale abbia il diritto di vivere la propria vita secondo la propria volontà», ha scritto su Instagram.

