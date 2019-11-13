Moby si è tatuato il suo amore per gli animali

Il remix di "Erupt & Matter": ovvero quando Moby va a un rave

Posted in: News Musica

Esce oggi in anteprima il remix curato dal dj italiano Hollen per l'ultimo singolo estratto da "These Systems Are Failing", tredicesimo lavoro in studio del producer newyorkese, al debutto col Void Pacific Choir, per un ritorno più politicizzato che mai