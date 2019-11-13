Moby si è tatuato il suo amore per gli animali

Per festeggiare i 32 anni da vegano, Moby si è fatto un tatuaggio. Niente farfalla alla caviglia o carpa sul polpaccio: il deejay e producer si è fatto scrivere sulle braccia ‘Animal Rights’ a caratteri cubitali. Guardate qui:
As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i’d get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate. I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will. Thanks @thekatvond @highvoltagetat #veganforlife #animalrights
«Dato che novembre è il mio 32° anniversario vegano, ho pensato di farmi un tatuaggio (che poi tecnicamente sono 12) per festeggiare. Sono un attivista vegano per i diritti degli animali per molte ragioni, ma fondamentalmente perché credo che ogni animale abbia il diritto di vivere la propria vita secondo la propria volontà», ha scritto su Instagram.