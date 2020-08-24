Mika farà un concerto in streaming per aiutare la sua Beirut

View this post on Instagram

On Saturday 19th September I will be broadcasting a very intimate show to raise money for the people of Beirut. The terrible explosion in Beirut’s port killed hundreds, injured thousands and left many more homeless. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I’ll be hosting a very special performance, with some surprises, and it will be streamed online on 4 time zones. Money raised will be split between two charities that are doing incredible work on the ground in Beirut, focusing on emergency response and rebuilding the city – Red Cross Lebanon and Save The Children Lebanon. The concert will be livestreamed on YouTube. Tickets will be available from Monday 24th August at 10am CET – keep your eyes on the GoFundMe page for further details (link in bio). Beirut has been through so much and the resilience and strength the Lebanese people is undeniable. It is the place of my birth, a part of me and will always be in my heart. ‘I ❤️ Beirut’ #ILoveBeirut