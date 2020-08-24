Mika farà un concerto in streaming per aiutare la sua Beirut

Mika terrà un concerto di beneficenza “personalissimo” il 19 settembre prossimo per venire in soccorso del suo Paese natale, il Libano, danneggiato dalla doppia esplosione del 4 agosto nel porto di Beirut. Lo annuncia lo stesso cantante libanese-britannico con un video su Instagram, spiegando che questo dramma “gli ha spezzato il cuore” e che ha subito voluto “fare qualcosa per aiutare in ogni modo possibile”.
View this post on Instagram
On Saturday 19th September I will be broadcasting a very intimate show to raise money for the people of Beirut. The terrible explosion in Beirut’s port killed hundreds, injured thousands and left many more homeless. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I’ll be hosting a very special performance, with some surprises, and it will be streamed online on 4 time zones. Money raised will be split between two charities that are doing incredible work on the ground in Beirut, focusing on emergency response and rebuilding the city – Red Cross Lebanon and Save The Children Lebanon. The concert will be livestreamed on YouTube. Tickets will be available from Monday 24th August at 10am CET – keep your eyes on the GoFundMe page for further details (link in bio). Beirut has been through so much and the resilience and strength the Lebanese people is undeniable. It is the place of my birth, a part of me and will always be in my heart. ‘I ❤️ Beirut’ #ILoveBeirut
Mika annuncia “sorprese” per questo concerto, che sarà trasmesso in diretta su YouTube attraverso quattro fusi orari. E invita gli utenti di Internet a comprare un biglietto – al prezzo di 10 euro, 10 dollari o 10 sterline – disponibile su TicketMaster da oggi. Verrà inoltre lanciata una campagna di raccolta fondi sulla piattaforma GoFundMe.
“Il denaro raccolto sarà diviso tra due associazioni di beneficenza che stanno facendo un lavoro incredibile sul campo a Beirut, concentrandosi sulla risposta alle emergenze e sulla ricostruzione della città: la Croce Rossa Libano e Save The Children Lebanon”, scrive Mika: “Beirut ne ha passate tante e la resilienza e la forza del popolo libanese sono innegabili. È dove sono, una parte di me e sarà sempre nel mio cuore. ‘I ❤️ Beirut'”.
View this post on Instagram
Tickets for my very special 'I ❤️ Beirut' show are on sale now! The show will stream across 4 time zones on 19th September via @youtube to raise money for the people of Beirut. Donations will be allocated to @lebaneseredcross and #savethechildrenlebanon. Link for tickets in bio! I biglietti per il mio specialissimo show “ I ❤ Beirut” sono ora in vendita. Sarà uno spettacolo solamente in streaming per raccogliere fondi in aiuto a @lebaneseredcross e #savethechildrenlebanon per sostenere la popolazione di Beirut martoriata dalle esplosioni di pochi giorni fa. Unitevi a noi su Youtube il 19 settembre, il vostro contributo sarà di grande aiuto! Link in bio per acquistare i biglietti al prezzo speciale di 10 Comme je l’ai annoncé ce Week-end je donnerai le 19 septembre prochain un concert unique, exclusif et intimiste appelé « I love Beirut » , en ligne pour aider et soutenir Beyrouth dans sa reconstruction. J’ai le coeur brisé quand je pense à ceux qui ont perdu leur toit, parfois leurs moyens de subsistance et leurs proches dans cette explosion. Si vous voulez aider et soutenir avec moi, les places pour le concert seront exclusivement en vente demain sur Ticketmaster au prix unique de 10 euros. C’est le seul moyen pour assister au concert qui se passera sur YouTube et on sera tous ensemble. Je compte sur vous ! #ilovebeirut