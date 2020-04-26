Michael Stipe, Flea, Patti Smith e altri in streaming per ‘Pathway to Paris’

Oggi pomeriggio, a partire dalle 16, sul canale Instagram dell’organizzazione no-profit Pathway to Paris andrà in onda una diretta streaming per la 50esima Giornata della Terra. Si tratta di un festival virtuale, a cui parteciperanno i fondatori dell’associazione Jesse Paris Smith e Rebecca Foan, e musicisti provenienti da tutto il mondo: Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Flea, Cat Power, Ben Harper, Johnny Depp e altri.
We are so thrilled to announce the schedule for our first virtual festival in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! The concert will be happening tomorrow (Sunday) right here on Instagram Live – from 4pm EST – 8PM EST -New York City time – (we will follow the schedule as closely as possible, but the event will have its own wings ☺️🦋). We can’t wait to see you there on our @pathway2paris live feed. Have a beautiful day! 🌍 thank you again to @kinshipgoods for all of the beautiful graphics and poster . . #earthday50 #earthday2020 #earth50 #pathwaytoparis
L’unico italiano sarà Giovanni Caccamo, che ha detto: «È un onore rappresentare l’Italia in un’occasione così prestigiosa, al fianco di artisti straordinari che vivono l’arte come strumento di luce, per comunicare bellezza e valori senza tempo. Prenderci cura del nostro pianeta è un dovere». Le attività di Pathway to Paris sono dedicate a trasformare l’Accordo di Parigi in realtà e combattere il cambiamento climatico globale.