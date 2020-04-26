Michael Stipe, Flea, Patti Smith e altri in streaming per ‘Pathway to Paris’

Oggi pomeriggio, a partire dalle 16, sul canale Instagram dell’organizzazione no-profit Pathway to Paris andrà in onda una diretta streaming per la 50esima Giornata della Terra. Si tratta di un festival virtuale, a cui parteciperanno i fondatori dell’associazione Jesse Paris Smith e Rebecca Foan, e musicisti provenienti da tutto il mondo: Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Flea, Cat Power, Ben Harper, Johnny Depp e altri.

L’unico italiano sarà Giovanni Caccamo, che ha detto: «È un onore rappresentare l’Italia in un’occasione così prestigiosa, al fianco di artisti straordinari che vivono l’arte come strumento di luce, per comunicare bellezza e valori senza tempo. Prenderci cura del nostro pianeta è un dovere». Le attività di Pathway to Paris sono dedicate a trasformare l’Accordo di Parigi in realtà e combattere il cambiamento climatico globale.