Metallica: un concerto con l’orchestra per festeggiare i 20 anni da “S&M”

Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9945148a) James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich. James Hetfield, left, and Lars Ulrich of the band Metallica perform in concert during their "WorldWired Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia Metallica In Concert - , Philadelphia, USA - 24 Oct 2018