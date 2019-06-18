Megadeth, Dave Mustaine ha un cancro alla gola

Dave Mustaine, il frontman dei Megadeth, ha rivelato di avere un cancro alla gola. A causa della terribile diagnosi, i Megadeth hanno cancellato gran parte dei concerti previsti per il 2019. «Ho il cancro alla gola. È chiaramente qualcosa da affrontare immediatamente – ma non è la prima volta che mi ritrovo a dover superare un ostacolo», ha detto Mustaine attraverso un post su Instagram. «Sono a stretto contatto con i miei dottori, e abbiamo già organizzato un piano di cure che ha successo nel 90% dei casi».

La band, comunque, continuerà a lavorare al nuovo album, il seguito di Euphoria. «Sono molto grato al mio team: la mia famiglia, i dottori, i ragazzi della band e molti altri», ha aggiunto Mustaine. «Vi terrò tutti aggiornati».

Nel frattempo sono già arrivati i primi commenti di musicisti e colleghi. «Preghiamo e mandiamo energia positiva al mio amico Dave. Il cancro non ha possibilità contro quel tipo!», ha scritto Mike Portnoy, ex batterista dei Dream Theater ora nei Sons of Apollo. «Tutto il mondo è conte, Dave», ha aggiunto Cristina Scabbia dei Lacuna Coil. «Ti vogliamo bene e siamo con te».