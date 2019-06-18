Megadeth, Dave Mustaine ha un cancro alla gola

Dave Mustaine, il frontman dei Megadeth, ha rivelato di avere un cancro alla gola. A causa della terribile diagnosi, i Megadeth hanno cancellato gran parte dei concerti previsti per il 2019. «Ho il cancro alla gola. È chiaramente qualcosa da affrontare immediatamente – ma non è la prima volta che mi ritrovo a dover superare un ostacolo», ha detto Mustaine attraverso un post su Instagram. «Sono a stretto contatto con i miei dottori, e abbiamo già organizzato un piano di cure che ha successo nel 90% dei casi».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine
La band, comunque, continuerà a lavorare al nuovo album, il seguito di Euphoria. «Sono molto grato al mio team: la mia famiglia, i dottori, i ragazzi della band e molti altri», ha aggiunto Mustaine. «Vi terrò tutti aggiornati».
Nel frattempo sono già arrivati i primi commenti di musicisti e colleghi. «Preghiamo e mandiamo energia positiva al mio amico Dave. Il cancro non ha possibilità contro quel tipo!», ha scritto Mike Portnoy, ex batterista dei Dream Theater ora nei Sons of Apollo. «Tutto il mondo è conte, Dave», ha aggiunto Cristina Scabbia dei Lacuna Coil. «Ti vogliamo bene e siamo con te».