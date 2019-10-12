‘Masseduction’ di St. Vincent torna in versione remix

Il disco del 2017 di St. Vincent, Masseduction, tornerà nei negozi e sugli store digitali in una nuova veste remix curata da Nina Kraviz.

Masseduction Rewired, in uscita il 13 dicembre, conterrà remix di Jlin, Laurel Halo, Roma Zuckerman e molti altri. Il progetto uscirà in 3 versioni, vinile, digital e EP. Le tracklist:

Vinile

SIDE A

1. New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)

2. Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Mix)

3. Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)

4. Dancing With A Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)

SIDE B

5. Slow Disco (EODRemix)

6. Hang On Me (Batu Remix)

7. Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)

8. Smoking Section (Mala remix)

Digital album

1. Hang On Me (Batu Remix)

2. Pills (Bjarki Remix)

3. Pills (Population One Remix)

4. Pills (PTU Remix)

5. Masseduction (Midland’s Mass Seduction Remix)

6. Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Remix)

7. Sugarboy (ChicagoPhonic Sound System) Remix by Hieroglyphic Being

8. Los Ageless (EOD Remix)

9. Happy Birthday Johnny (Fred P Remix)

10. Savior (Buttechno Remix)

11. New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)

12. New York (Nina Kraviz x Lucy Dubbed Out Mix)

13. Fear The Future (PTU Remix)

14. Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)

15. Young Lover (Roma Zuckerman Remix)

16. Dancing With A Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)

17. Slow Disco (EOD Remix)

18. Slow Disco (Nina Kraviz Gabber Me Gently Remix)

19. Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)

20. Smoking Section (Mala Remix)

21. Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)

Ep 1

1 New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)

2 Masseduction (Midland’s Mass Seduction Remix)

3 Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Mix)

4 Slow Disco (EOD Remix)

Ep 2

1 Fear The Future (PTU Remix)

2 Young Lover (Roma Zuckerman Remix)

3 Pills (Bjarki Remix)

4 Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)

5 Pills (Population One Remix)

6. Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)

Ep 3

1 Slow Dance (Nina Kraviz Gabber Me Gently Remix)

2 Smoking Section (Mala Remix)

3 Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)

4 Dancing With A Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)

5 Savior (Buttechno Remix)

Il primo assaggio è New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix). Potete già ascoltarlo qui: