 Mark Hoppus: «Nel corso di questa settimana scoprirò se vivrò o morirò» | Rolling Stone Italia
Rolling Stone
Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
Newsletter
Prossimo articolo L’accusa di Laioung: preso a sassate da Rondodasosa, Sacky e Baby Gang ContattiNewsletter
Home Musica News Musica

Mark Hoppus: «Nel corso di questa settimana scoprirò se vivrò o morirò»

Il musicista dei Blink-182, che è in chemioterapia da oltre tre mesi, si deve sottoporre a un esame decisivo. «Prenderò il cancro a calci in culo»

di

Mark Hoppus

Foto: Danny Payne/Shutterstock

Mark Hoppus si sottoporrà nel corso di questa settimana a un esame che rivelerà «se vivrò o morirò». Il bassista e cantante dei Blink-182 lo ha rivelato sui social.

Una ventina di giorni fa il musicista aveva spiegato di avere il cancro: «Fa schifo e sono spaventato, ma allo stesso tempo incontrare medici incredibili e avere famiglia e amici che aiutano a superarlo è una benedizione».

«Chiedo scusa se ne parlo troppo», ha scritto ieri su Twitter, «ma è surreale pensare che nel corso di questa settimana mi sottoporrò a un esame che poterebbe determinare se vivrò o morirò. Grazie per tutti per i pensieri positivi e per l’incoraggiamento. Leggo tutte le risposte e significano tantissimo per me».

Hoppus ha poi aggiunto postando, un esame in cui si vede la massa tumorale: «Che sia con la chemioterapia o grazie al trapianto di midollo osseo, sono determinato a prendere questo cancro a calci in culo».

In occasione dell’Independence Day, il musicista aveva mostrato su Instagram gli effetti della chemio, con il messaggio: «Il Malato di Cancro augura a tutti voi un felice weekend del 4 luglio».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus)

Altre notizie su:  Blink-182 Mark Hoppus
Rolling Stone - L'alba di un nuovo star system

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
PMC

© 2021 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-