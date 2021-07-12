Mark Hoppus: «Nel corso di questa settimana scoprirò se vivrò o morirò»

Mark Hoppus si sottoporrà nel corso di questa settimana a un esame che rivelerà «se vivrò o morirò». Il bassista e cantante dei Blink-182 lo ha rivelato sui social.
Una ventina di giorni fa il musicista aveva spiegato di avere il cancro: «Fa schifo e sono spaventato, ma allo stesso tempo incontrare medici incredibili e avere famiglia e amici che aiutano a superarlo è una benedizione».
«Chiedo scusa se ne parlo troppo», ha scritto ieri su Twitter, «ma è surreale pensare che nel corso di questa settimana mi sottoporrò a un esame che poterebbe determinare se vivrò o morirò. Grazie per tutti per i pensieri positivi e per l’incoraggiamento. Leggo tutte le risposte e significano tantissimo per me».
Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. 🙏🏻 I’m going
— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021
Hoppus ha poi aggiunto postando, un esame in cui si vede la massa tumorale: «Che sia con la chemioterapia o grazie al trapianto di midollo osseo, sono determinato a prendere questo cancro a calci in culo».
to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y
— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021
In occasione dell’Independence Day, il musicista aveva mostrato su Instagram gli effetti della chemio, con il messaggio: «Il Malato di Cancro augura a tutti voi un felice weekend del 4 luglio».
