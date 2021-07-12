Mark Hoppus: «Nel corso di questa settimana scoprirò se vivrò o morirò»

Mark Hoppus si sottoporrà nel corso di questa settimana a un esame che rivelerà «se vivrò o morirò». Il bassista e cantante dei Blink-182 lo ha rivelato sui social.

Una ventina di giorni fa il musicista aveva spiegato di avere il cancro: «Fa schifo e sono spaventato, ma allo stesso tempo incontrare medici incredibili e avere famiglia e amici che aiutano a superarlo è una benedizione».

«Chiedo scusa se ne parlo troppo», ha scritto ieri su Twitter, «ma è surreale pensare che nel corso di questa settimana mi sottoporrò a un esame che poterebbe determinare se vivrò o morirò. Grazie per tutti per i pensieri positivi e per l’incoraggiamento. Leggo tutte le risposte e significano tantissimo per me».

Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. 🙏🏻 I’m going

