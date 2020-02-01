Madonna cancella altre date del tour

Continuano le cancellazioni degli show del nuovo tour di Madonna, che questa volta ha annunciato che non si esibirà in due delle date londinesi previste per il prossimo mese, dopo aver già cancellato la prima delle 15 serate al London Palladium la settimana scorsa.

«Come tutti sapete ho diversi problemi di salute, e devo cancellare alcuni show per dare tempo al mio corpo di riprendersi. In modo da non avvisarvi all’ultimo, comunico che le date del 4 e dell’11 febbraio sono cancellate. Fare 3 show di fila è troppo per il mio corpo, i dottori insistono che faccia una pausa ogni show, ma io la faccio ogni due. È un miracolo se siamo riusciti a fare tutti questi concerti, ogni giorno faccio riabilitazione per 6 ore». Il problema più grave sembrerebbe essere al ginocchio. Il suo post: