Madonna cancella altre date del tour

Continuano le cancellazioni degli show del nuovo tour di Madonna, che questa volta ha annunciato che non si esibirà in due delle date londinesi previste per il prossimo mese, dopo aver già cancellato la prima delle 15 serate al London Palladium la settimana scorsa.
«Come tutti sapete ho diversi problemi di salute, e devo cancellare alcuni show per dare tempo al mio corpo di riprendersi. In modo da non avvisarvi all’ultimo, comunico che le date del 4 e dell’11 febbraio sono cancellate. Fare 3 show di fila è troppo per il mio corpo, i dottori insistono che faccia una pausa ogni show, ma io la faccio ogni due. È un miracolo se siamo riusciti a fare tutti questi concerti, ogni giorno faccio riabilitazione per 6 ore». Il problema più grave sembrerebbe essere al ginocchio. Il suo post:
A note to my fans: As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine. i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself. God Willing 🙏🏼 Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered. I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!! Madame ❌ . #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium