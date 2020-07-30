Lou Reed: in arrivo la deluxe edition di ’New York’

New York, album di Lou Reed del 1989, sarà rimasterizzato per la prima volta e pubblicato in una nuova, ricchissima versione il prossimo 25 settembre.

L’edizione deluxe comprende tre CD, un set da due LP e un DVD, racchiusi in un libro cartonato con note di copertina di David Fricke e saggi dell’archivista Don Fleming. È stato prodotto da Laurie Anderson, Fleming, Bill Ingot, Jason Stern e dal compianto produttore Hal Willner.

Presenti ben da 26 registrazioni inedite. Il primo CD costituisce l’album rimasterizzato, il secondo è composto da versioni live e il disco finale contiene le prime versioni inedite dei brani dell’album – tra cui un “work tape” e un mix grezzo del singolo Dirty Blvd, Sweet Jane dei Velvet Underground e Walk on the Wild Side.

Nel box anche i video del concerto The New York Album, per la prima volta in DVD. Registrato al Theatre St. Denis di Montreal include anche un’intervista con il musicista.

La tracklist completa:

New York Deluxe Edition Tracklist

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

1. “Romeo Had Juliette”

2. “Halloween Parade”

3. “Dirty Blvd.”

4. “Endless Cycle”

5. “There Is No Time”

6. “Last Great American Whale”

7. “Beginning of a Great Adventure”

8. “Busload of Faith”

9. “Sick of You”

10. “Hold On”

11. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

12. “Xmas In February”

13. “Strawman”

14. “Dime Store Mystery”

Disc Two: “New York” – Live

1. “Romeo Had Juliette” *

2. “Halloween Parade” *

3. “Dirty Blvd.” *

4. “Endless Cycle” *

5. “There Is No Time” *

6. “Last Great American Whale” *

7. “Beginning of a Great Adventure” *

8. “Busload of Faith” *

9. “Sick of You” *

10. “Hold On” *

11. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim” *

12. “Xmas In February” *

13. “Strawman” *

14. “Dime Store Mystery” *

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore

1. “Romeo Had Juliette” (7” Version)

2. “Dirty Blvd.” (Work Tape) *

3. “Dirty Blvd.” (Rough Mix) *

4. “Endless Cycle” (Work Tape) *

5. “Last Great American Whale” (Work Tape) *

6. “Beginning of a Great Adventure” (Rough Mix) *

7. “Busload of Faith” (Solo Version) *

8. “Sick of You” (Work Tape) *

9. “Sick of You” (Rough Mix) *

10. “Hold On” (Rough Mix) *

11. “Strawman” (Rough Mix) *

12. “The Room” (Non-LP Track)

13. “Sweet Jane” (Live Encore) *

14. “Walk on the Wild Side” (Live Encore) *

DVD

1. “Romeo Had Juliette”

2. “Halloween Parade”

3. “Dirty Blvd.”

4. “Endless Cycle”

5. “There Is No Time”

6. “Last Great American Whale”

7. “Beginning of a Great Adventure”

8. “Busload of Faith”

9. “Sick of You”

10. “Hold On”

11. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

12. “Xmas in February”

13. “Strawman”

14. “Dime Store Mystery”

Audio Only Bonus

15. A Conversation with Lou Reed

Vinyl Track Listing

Side A

1. “Romeo Had Juliette”

2. “Halloween Parade”

3. “Dirty Blvd.”

4. “Endless Cycle”

Side B

1. “There Is No Time”

2. “Last Great American Whale”

3. “Beginning of a Great Adventure”

Side C

1. “Busload of Faith”

2. “Sick of You”

3. “Hold On”

4. “Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

Side D

1. “Xmas in February”

2. “Strawman”

3. “Dime Store Mystery”

* previously unreleased