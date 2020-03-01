Lou Reed, in arrivo il live ‘When Your Heart Is Made Out Of Ice’

Dopo Thinking of Another Place e Waltzing Matilda, l’etichetta Easy Action pubblicherà il prossimo marzo un altro live di Lou Reed, questa volta registrato nel 1974 durante il tour di supporto all’album Sally Can’t Dance.

Il nuovo live album, intitolato When Your Heart Is Made Out of Ice, contiene l’intera scaletta del tour. I brani sono stati registrati durante due concerti: quello del 9 ottobre 1974 al Felt Forum di New York e quello del 17 ottobre 1974 a Dayton, in Ohio. Il disco verrà pubblicato su CD, vinile e in streaming. Nell’edizione fisica ci saranno anche un libretto fotografico e le note di copertina di Robin Mayhew, tecnico del suono di quel tour. L’album uscirà il 30 marzo. Trovate qui sotto la tracklist ufficiale.

Lou Reed – When Your Heart Is Made Out Of Ice

1. Setting the Microphones

2. Introduction and Sweet Jane

3. Vicious

4. Ride Sally Ride

5. Heroin

6. Kill Your Sons

7. N.Y. Stars

8. Animal Language

9. I’m Waiting for My Man/Sally Can’t Dance Medley

10. Walk on the Wild Side

11. White Light White Heat

12. New York Conversation/Goodnight Ladies Medley