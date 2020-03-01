Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
NewsletterVideo
Prossimo articolo Roddy Ricch, guarda il video di ‘The Box’ ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

Lou Reed, in arrivo il live ‘When Your Heart Is Made Out Of Ice’

Le registrazioni di due concerti del tour di supporto a ‘Sally Can’t Dance’ verranno pubblicate in un disco in arrivo il 30 marzo

Di
lou reed velvet underground

Dopo Thinking of Another Place e Waltzing Matilda, l’etichetta Easy Action pubblicherà il prossimo marzo un altro live di Lou Reed, questa volta registrato nel 1974 durante il tour di supporto all’album Sally Can’t Dance.

Il nuovo live album, intitolato When Your Heart Is Made Out of Ice, contiene l’intera scaletta del tour. I brani sono stati registrati durante due concerti: quello del 9 ottobre 1974 al Felt Forum di New York e quello del 17 ottobre 1974 a Dayton, in Ohio. Il disco verrà pubblicato su CD, vinile e in streaming. Nell’edizione fisica ci saranno anche un libretto fotografico e le note di copertina di Robin Mayhew, tecnico del suono di quel tour. L’album uscirà il 30 marzo. Trovate qui sotto la tracklist ufficiale. 

Lou Reed – When Your Heart Is Made Out Of Ice

1. Setting the Microphones
2. Introduction and Sweet Jane
3. Vicious
4. Ride Sally Ride
5. Heroin
6. Kill Your Sons
7. N.Y. Stars
8. Animal Language
9. I’m Waiting for My Man/Sally Can’t Dance Medley
10. Walk on the Wild Side
11. White Light White Heat
12. New York Conversation/Goodnight Ladies Medley

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter Strange Things 3
PMC

© 2020 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

logorolling

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo.

Purtroppo il giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi, disattiva l'adblock per permetterci di offrirti il miglior servizio possibile.