L’omaggio degli artisti inglesi al «fucking amazing» Claudio Coccoluto

L’eco della morte di Claudio Coccoluto (ne abbiamo scritto qui) non poteva non arrivare in Inghilterra. Alcuni pezzi da novanta della scena elettronica, della club culture e del djing hanno reso omaggio al «fucking amazing» dj italiano.

Felix e Simon dei Basement Jaxx, che remixarono Belo Horizonti degli Heartists, progetto di Coccoluto e Savino Martinez, ringraziano il dj italiano «per il tuo contributo alla musica e per avere creduto in noi».

Thank You Claudio Coccoluto for your contribution to music and for supporting and believing in ours. Thank you for “Belo Horizonti”. Thank you for being a delight to know and for your musical inspiration. Sending all our love on your journey onwards.

Felix & Simon 💜🕊@coccodj pic.twitter.com/j26Z3Gq84R — Basement Jaxx (@TheBasementJaxx) March 2, 2021

Gilles Peterson, una delle figure chiave della scena inglese, definisce Coccoluto «icona della dj culture italiana… un vero gentleman… sempre curioso, sempre eccitato dall’idea di scambiare musica. Vederlo in azione era elettrizzante».

So sad to hear that Claudio Coccolutto has left us. An Icon of Italian DJ culture… a true gentleman… always curious, always excited to exchange music and always a thrill watching him in action. RIP https://t.co/zdASnw75vv — Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 2, 2021

Il discografico Simon Dunmore definisce Coccoluto «un gigante della scena house italiana» e posta Belo Horizonti, «una grande gemma».

Sorry to have to share this but I have just heard that DJ / producer Claudio Coccoluto has just passed away. A giant in the Italian House scene & responsible 4 this absolute gem. A Balearic classic!

There’s some after party going on in Heaven right now. 💔https://t.co/PBXgvhTzkP — Simon Dunmore (@SimonDunmore) March 2, 2021

Anche Pete Tong, celebre dj nonché Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, sceglie Belo Horizonti per ricordare Coccoluto.

Sad to hear that Italian legend Claudio Coccoluto has passed away. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. RIP

(Track Playing: Claudio Coccoluto presents The Heartists “Belo Horizonti”) pic.twitter.com/4noBBEhpgN — Pete Tong mbe (@petetong) March 2, 2021

In due tweet, Unkle (ovvero James Lavelle) rende omaggio al “fucking amazing” dj italiano: «Una grande fonte di ispirazione e una bella persona», «il suo contributo alla dance music culture non può essere messo in discussione. Una vera leggenda».