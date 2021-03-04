Rolling Stone
News Musica

L’omaggio degli artisti inglesi al «fucking amazing» Claudio Coccoluto

Ecco come Basement Jaxx, Gilles Peterson, Unkle, Peter Tong e altri hanno reagito alla morte del dj italiano. «Un gentleman. Vederlo in azione era elettrizzante»

di

Claudio Coccoluto nel 2013

Foto: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

L’eco della morte di Claudio Coccoluto (ne abbiamo scritto qui) non poteva non arrivare in Inghilterra. Alcuni pezzi da novanta della scena elettronica, della club culture e del djing hanno reso omaggio al «fucking amazing» dj italiano.

Felix e Simon dei Basement Jaxx, che remixarono Belo Horizonti degli Heartists, progetto di Coccoluto e Savino Martinez, ringraziano il dj italiano «per il tuo contributo alla musica e per avere creduto in noi».

Gilles Peterson, una delle figure chiave della scena inglese, definisce Coccoluto «icona della dj culture italiana… un vero gentleman… sempre curioso, sempre eccitato dall’idea di scambiare musica. Vederlo in azione era elettrizzante».

Il discografico Simon Dunmore definisce Coccoluto «un gigante della scena house italiana» e posta Belo Horizonti, «una grande gemma».

Anche Pete Tong, celebre dj nonché Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, sceglie Belo Horizonti per ricordare Coccoluto.

In due tweet, Unkle (ovvero James Lavelle) rende omaggio al “fucking amazing” dj italiano: «Una grande fonte di ispirazione e una bella persona», «il suo contributo alla dance music culture non può essere messo in discussione. Una vera leggenda».

