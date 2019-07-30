Liam Gallagher ha cambiato il testo di ‘Shockwave’ dedicandolo a Noel e Bono

Liam Gallagher sembra essere in formissima. Durante un suo concerto in Francia, l’altro ieri sera, l’ex Oasis ha cambiato i versi del singolo Shockwave dedicando i nuovi lyrics al fratello Noel e a Bono.
Da backstabbed all your friends/And yes it’s all about who you know, letteralmente ‘ho pugnalato tutti i tuoi amici/ e sì, dipende da chi conosci’ a backstabbed all your friends/And yes it’s all about you and Bono.
Ci sembra di non dover aggiungere altro, guardate qui:
"Backstabbed all your friends and yes it's all about you and Bono" 28.07.19 Carcassonne, France.