Liam Gallagher ha cambiato il testo di ‘Shockwave’ dedicandolo a Noel e Bono

L'ex Oasis ha attaccato il fratello e il leader degli U2. Di nuovo

Liam Gallagher durante il concerto a Glastonbury 2019. Foto di Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher sembra essere in formissima. Durante un suo concerto in Francia, l’altro ieri sera, l’ex Oasis ha cambiato i versi del singolo Shockwave dedicando i nuovi lyrics al fratello Noel e a Bono.

Da backstabbed all your friends/And yes it’s all about who you know, letteralmente ‘ho pugnalato tutti i tuoi amici/ e sì, dipende da chi conosci’ a backstabbed all your friends/And yes it’s all about you and Bono.

Ci sembra di non dover aggiungere altro, guardate qui:

