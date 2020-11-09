Liam Gallagher ha annunciato il suo primo live in streaming

Anche Liam Gallagher farà un concerto in streaming. L’ex frontman degli Oasis ha annunciato sui social lo speciale “Down by the River Thames”, un concerto in diretta da un battello sul Tamigi in cui canterà i suoi pezzi – «direttamente dai miei due album al primo posto in classifica», ha detto – e alcuni classici della band «che non sentite da tanto, tanto tempo».
To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I’m performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, ‘Down By The River Thames’, on 5th December 2020. I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time. C’mon you know. LG x Full information and tickets at LiamGallagher.com All pre-sale tickets come with an exclusive commemorative ticket, and are available from 9am tomorrow. General sale tickets available from Friday 13th at 9am
Oltre a Liam, sul palco ci sarà tutta la band che l’ha accompagnato in tour: Mike Moore e Jay Mehler alla chitarra, Drew McConnell al basso e Dean McDougall alla batteria. Lo show verrà trasmesso il 5 dicembre. I biglietti saranno in vendita domani dalle 10 del mattino sul sito di Live Nation. Il cantante ha anche annunciato il merchandising dedicato: magliette con la locandina dell’evento, boster, poster e un biglietto ricordo.