Liam Gallagher ha annunciato il suo primo live in streaming

Anche Liam Gallagher farà un concerto in streaming. L’ex frontman degli Oasis ha annunciato sui social lo speciale “Down by the River Thames”, un concerto in diretta da un battello sul Tamigi in cui canterà i suoi pezzi – «direttamente dai miei due album al primo posto in classifica», ha detto – e alcuni classici della band «che non sentite da tanto, tanto tempo».

Oltre a Liam, sul palco ci sarà tutta la band che l’ha accompagnato in tour: Mike Moore e Jay Mehler alla chitarra, Drew McConnell al basso e Dean McDougall alla batteria. Lo show verrà trasmesso il 5 dicembre. I biglietti saranno in vendita domani dalle 10 del mattino sul sito di Live Nation. Il cantante ha anche annunciato il merchandising dedicato: magliette con la locandina dell’evento, boster, poster e un biglietto ricordo.