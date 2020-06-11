L’etichetta ‘One Little Indian’ cambia nome. Il fondatore: «Era razzista»

Il fondatore della One Little Indian Records, Derek Birkett, ha cambiato il nome della sua etichetta. La casa discografica di artisti come Björk, Sugarcubes e Cody Chesnutt – per citarne alcuni – d’ora in avanti si chiamerà One Little Independent Records. La decisione, spiega Birkett, «arriva in seguito a una lettera che mi ha aperto gli occhi»

«Da adolescente che viveva a Londra alla fine degli anni Settanta, io e i miei amici eravamo profondamente ispirati dalle filosofie degli Indigeni delle Americhe, della pace e dell’amore per l’altro e per la natura. Pensavo che il nome e il logo riflettessero il mio rispetto e il mio apprezzamento per la cultura. Sono consapevole che il mio white privilege mi ha protetto e ha favorito l’ignoranza su questi temi. Mi rendo conto che il nome e il logo dell’etichetta perpetuavano invece un dannoso stereotipo e sfruttamento della cultura dei popoli indigeni. È l’esatto opposto di ciò che volevamo fare. Voglio scusarmi senza riserve con chiunque sia stato offeso dal nome e dal logo. Riconosco ora che entrambi contribuiscono al razzismo e che avrebbero dovuto essere affrontati molto, molto tempo fa». Il testo completo: