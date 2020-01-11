“Le mani di dio”. Le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Neil Peart

Nella notte di venerdì 10 gennaio è morto Neil Peart, fondatore e batterista dei Rush, uno dei drummer più influenti e innovatori nella storia del rock. Dopo la notizia della scomparsa, sono stati tantissimi gli artisti che hanno reso omaggio a Peart, da Dave Grohl e Taylor Hwkins dei Foo Fighters, dai Kiss fino a Brian Wilson.

Foo Fighters

“Oggi il mondo ha perso un vero gigante della storia del rock and roll. Un’ispirazione per milioni di persone, musicista dal sound inconfondibile che ha spinto generazioni di batteristi (me incluso) a impugnare le bacchette e inseguire un sogno”. Dave Grohl

“Neil Peart aveva le mani di Dio. Fine della storia”. Taylor Hawkins

Brian Wilson

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

“Ho appena saputo della morte di Neil Peart. Mi sento davvero male – era troppo giovane. Neil era uno dei più grandi batteristi e ci mancherà”.

Paul Stanley

“Una notizia assolutamente orribile. Neal Peart è morto dopo aver combattuto per anni contro il cancro al cervello. I suoi ultimi anni di vita sono stati pieni di tante tragedie familiari. Davvero molto triste. Sono scioccato”.

Gene Simmons

“Le mie preghiere e le mie condoglianze alla famiglia Peart, ai suoi fan e ai suoi amici. Neil era un’anima gentile. R.I.P.”.

Flea

“Passerò il resto della giornata a fare air drumming”.

Lars Ulrich

“Grazie Neil. Grazie per avermi ispirato e per tutto il tuo aiuto e i tuoi consigli, soprattutto nei primi giorni in cui ti sei preso il tempo di parlare con un giovane batterista danese esordiante di come si registra, del set e delle possibilità che si prospettavano…”

Tom Morello

“Grazie Neil Peart per il tuo ineguagliabile, insuperabile, incredibile drumming. Riposa in pace maestro”.

Slash

Billy Corgan

“Dopo la scomparsa di Neil Peart, permettetemi di aggiungere la mia voce al coro di omaggio per questo incredibile musicista e poeta. La sua influenza sugli Smashing Pumpkins è indelebile: ci ha dato le ali per librarci in volo e una mappa su cui trovare, alla fine, la nostra strada”.

Questlove

“Tutto il rispetto dovuto alla leggenda”.