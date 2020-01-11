Rolling Stone

“Le mani di dio”. Le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Neil Peart

Dopo la scomparsa del batterista dei Rush, tantissimi artisti hanno voluto rendere omaggio a uno dei musicisti più importanti nella storia del rock

Di

Neil Peart

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Nella notte di venerdì 10 gennaio è morto Neil Peart, fondatore e batterista dei Rush, uno dei drummer più influenti e innovatori nella storia del rock. Dopo la notizia della scomparsa, sono stati tantissimi gli artisti che hanno reso omaggio a Peart, da Dave Grohl e Taylor Hwkins dei Foo Fighters, dai Kiss fino a Brian Wilson.

Foo Fighters

“Oggi il mondo ha perso un vero gigante della storia del rock and roll. Un’ispirazione per milioni di persone, musicista dal sound inconfondibile che ha spinto generazioni di batteristi (me incluso) a impugnare le bacchette e inseguire un sogno”. Dave Grohl

“Neil Peart aveva le mani di Dio. Fine della storia”. Taylor Hawkins

Brian Wilson

“Ho appena saputo della morte di Neil Peart. Mi sento davvero male – era troppo giovane. Neil era uno dei più grandi batteristi e ci mancherà”.

Paul Stanley

“Una notizia assolutamente orribile. Neal Peart è morto dopo aver combattuto per anni contro il cancro al cervello. I suoi ultimi anni di vita sono stati pieni di tante tragedie familiari. Davvero molto triste. Sono scioccato”.

Gene Simmons

“Le mie preghiere e le mie condoglianze alla famiglia Peart, ai suoi fan e ai suoi amici. Neil era un’anima gentile. R.I.P.”.

Flea

“Passerò il resto della giornata a fare air drumming”.

Lars Ulrich

“Grazie Neil. Grazie per avermi ispirato e per tutto il tuo aiuto e i tuoi consigli, soprattutto nei primi giorni in cui ti sei preso il tempo di parlare con un giovane batterista danese esordiante di come si registra, del set e delle possibilità che si prospettavano…”

Tom Morello

“Grazie Neil Peart per il tuo ineguagliabile, insuperabile, incredibile drumming. Riposa in pace maestro”.

Slash

RIP #NeiPeart

Billy Corgan

On the passing of Neil Peart, please let me add my voice to the chorus in praising this incredible musician and poet. His influence on the Smashing Pumpkins is indelible: giving us wings to soar with and a road map to ultimately find our own way. There isn't a modern rock drummer alive who hasn't heard him, and spoken his name with a reverence that's reserved for the very few. And as a lyricist, Mr. Peart is without compare. I am forever in his debt, and humbled to say that though I never met him, I feel I knew him as a friend. Which brings to mind his great line, 'I can't pretend a stranger is a long-awaited friend…' May God embrace you, Neil, as His own RIP -William

“Dopo la scomparsa di Neil Peart, permettetemi di aggiungere la mia voce al coro di omaggio per questo incredibile musicista e poeta. La sua influenza sugli Smashing Pumpkins è indelebile: ci ha dato le ali per librarci in volo e una mappa su cui trovare, alla fine, la nostra strada”.

Questlove

“Tutto il rispetto dovuto alla leggenda”.

