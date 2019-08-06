Lana Del Rey pubblica ‘Lookin for America’ in seguito alle sparatorie di El Paso e Dayton

Si chiama Looking for America la nuova canzone che Lana Del Rey ha pubblicato sui suoi social poche ore fa, come risposta alle sparatorie degli ultimi giorni negli USA: «Quello che è successo negli ultimi giorni mi ha colpito a livello molecolare. Ho scritto questo pezzo, spero vi piaccia». Il brano è una collaborazione con Jack Antonoff, potete ascoltarlo qui:

Lana ha inoltre realizzato una conver di Season Of The Witch di Donovan per il nuovo film di Guillermo del Toro Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Qui un’anteprima, in attesa dell’uscita del film nei cinema italiani il 24 ottobre.

Il nuovo disco di Lana invece, Norman Fucking Rockwell!, sarà negli store dal 30 agosto.