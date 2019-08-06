Lana Del Rey pubblica ‘Lookin for America’ in seguito alle sparatorie di El Paso e Dayton

Si chiama Looking for America la nuova canzone che Lana Del Rey ha pubblicato sui suoi social poche ore fa, come risposta alle sparatorie degli ultimi giorni negli USA: «Quello che è successo negli ultimi giorni mi ha colpito a livello molecolare. Ho scritto questo pezzo, spero vi piaccia». Il brano è una collaborazione con Jack Antonoff, potete ascoltarlo qui:
Hi folks came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write. Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion- but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it. I’m singing love to the choruses I recorded this morning. I’m going to call it ‘Looking for America ‘ @jackantonoff @sharp_stick
Lana ha inoltre realizzato una conver di Season Of The Witch di Donovan per il nuovo film di Guillermo del Toro Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Qui un’anteprima, in attesa dell’uscita del film nei cinema italiani il 24 ottobre.
Ooooh 👻 i’m really excited for you to see this amazing movie! SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK 🕯 @scarystoriesmovie And I’ve got a new spooky cover in there for ya of Season Of The Witch It’s in theaters this Friday produced by Guillermo del Toro and Director, Andre Ovredal!!! Song produced by Jack Antonoff 🐜
Il nuovo disco di Lana invece, Norman Fucking Rockwell!, sarà negli store dal 30 agosto.