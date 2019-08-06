Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
NewsletterVideo
Prossimo articolo Noel Gallagher, ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘This Is The Place’ ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

Lana Del Rey pubblica ‘Lookin for America’ in seguito alle sparatorie di El Paso e Dayton

La cantante ha inoltre realizzato una cover di 'Season of the witch' di Donovan per il nuovo film di Guillermo del Toro

Di

Si chiama Looking for America la nuova canzone che Lana Del Rey ha pubblicato sui suoi social poche ore fa, come risposta alle sparatorie degli ultimi giorni negli USA: «Quello che è successo negli ultimi giorni mi ha colpito a livello molecolare. Ho scritto questo pezzo, spero vi piaccia». Il brano è una collaborazione con Jack Antonoff, potete ascoltarlo qui:

Lana ha inoltre realizzato una conver di Season Of The Witch di Donovan per il nuovo film di Guillermo del Toro Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Qui un’anteprima, in attesa dell’uscita del film nei cinema italiani il 24 ottobre.

Il nuovo disco di Lana invece, Norman Fucking Rockwell!, sarà negli store dal 30 agosto.

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter Strange Things 3
PMC

© 2019 Luciano Bernardini De Pace Editore S.r.l.

logorolling

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo.

Purtroppo il giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi, disattiva l'adblock per permetterci di offrirti il miglior servizio possibile.