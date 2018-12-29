Lady Gaga, lo spettacolare debutto di ‘Enigma’ a Las Vegas

Lady Gaga ha elettrizzato il pubblico venerdì sera svelando il suo ultimo alter ego nel debutto della residenza di un anno a Las Vegas con la sua nuova creatura, Enigma.

Lo spettacolo, che si svolge presso il Park Theatre del Monte Carlo Hotel, vede la cantante esibirsi in un set che abbraccia tutta la sua carriera, riprendendo le tracce da The Fame del 2008 alle ultime canzoni, tra cui Shallow tratta da A Star is Born.

Poche ore prima la cantante aveva pubblicato un’anteprima animata di Enigma con protagonista un avatar di Gaga.

“Cosa mi sta succedendo?” chiede l’avatar Gaga nel video prima che una creatura aliena risponda: “Ciao Gaga”. L’anteprima sembra far risorgere PetGa, l’interfaccia “aliena” di un’app che generava le auree degli utenti che apparivano insieme a quelle di Gaga per l’album ArtPop del 2013. La scena è stata ricreata ed espansa sul palco nel debutto di Enigma.

Lady Gaga flying in Park Theater during Just Dance! #Enigma pic.twitter.com/3p43EplbmG — Gaga Media Photos & Videos (@GagaMediaVideos) 29 dicembre 2018

Lo show ha ripercorso i punti salienti della clip, mescolando l’anime con il mood cyber-alieno, condito con costumi spaziali, super coreografie e la voce di Gaga.

Lady Gaga's outfit for her #ENIGMA show tonight in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/JQD7IHAOEZ — Lady Gaga Update (@GagaMediaUpdate) 29 dicembre 2018

Tra i brani eseguiti ci sono The Edge of Glory, Poker Face, Dance In the Dark, Beautiful, Dirty, Rich, Aura, Applause, Paparazzi, Shallow e Scheiße, alcuni cantati da Gaga mentre guidava un gigantesco robot metallico.

I’m gonna be thinking about this for a few days… the POWER… #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/4Yj9orazre — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) 29 dicembre 2018

The first ever live performance of this SMASH HIT is just too breathtaking for words. I just can’t…….😭😭#ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/u9lsMBbGBM — Warrior | Gaga (@SurvivorHealer) 29 dicembre 2018

C’è stato spazio anche spazio per una cover inaspettata di I’m Afraid of Americans di David Bowie. La residenza continuerà fino a 2019 inoltratsa e sarà accompagnata dallo spettacolo Jazz & Piano – che vede Gaga interpretare gli standard da The Great American Songbook.