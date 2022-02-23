«La sua voce ci dava conforto»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Mark Lanegan

Nell’autobiografia Sing Backwards and Weep Mark Lanegan ricorda la scoperta della musica di Iggy Pop nell’unico negozio di dischi, libri e fumetti a Ellensburg, la cittadina nello Stato di Washington dov’è cresciuto e mossi i primi passi nella musica con gli Screaming Trees. Quella scoperta gli avrebbe cambiato la vita.

E proprio Iggy Pop è stato uno dei primi a reagire alla morte di Lanegan con un tweet in un cui si dice fan e riferisce del suo «profondo rispetto» per il cantante.

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

Iggy Pop — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022





Al tweet di Iggy Pop ha risposto Mark Pickerel, il batterista degli Screaming Trees ai tempi di Ellensburg: «Eri uno di quelli che più l’ha influenzato. Ricordo che Lanegan insisteva che noi (i Trees) imparassimo Down in the Streets, Real Cool Time e Search and Destroy, che abbiamo fatto dal vivo più volte, con risultati variabili 😉 Grazie per averci aperto la (pericolosa) strada».

And @IggyPop YOU were one of his biggest influences! I remember Lanegan INSISTING that we(The Trees)learn Down in the Streets,Real Cool Time and Search and Destroy, ALL of which we played LIVE numerous times, with varying results 😉 Thank you for paving the dangerous path for us! https://t.co/GAWd4rQNgk — mark pickerel (@mtpickerel) February 22, 2022





Il grande amico Greg Dulli, con cui Lanegan aveva condiviso dischi (come Gutter Twins) e concerti, ha postato senza alcun commento una foto dei Gutter Twins: lui con una mano sul viso, Lanegan che ride.





Ieri Eddie Vedder, uno degli ultimi sopravvissuti fra i grandi dell’epoca di Seattle dopo la morte di Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley, Chris Cornell e Lanegan, era in concerto a Seattle con la band di Earthling. Il giornalista Corbin Reiff ha riportato le sue parole: «Sono arrivato qui alle 4 del pomeriggio e all’improvviso ho cominciato a tremare e sentirmi male. Ho avuto una reazione allergica alla tristezza… Abbiamo perso Mark Lanegan». E ancora: «Vorrei far sapere alla moglie e ai suoi cari che la gente nei luoghi che frequentava un tempo sta pensando a lui e ci manca molto».

Eddie Vedder paying tribute to Mark Lanegan: “I got here at 4 o clock and all of a sudden my body starting shaking and I started feeling really terrible. I had an allergic reaction to sadness…We lost Mark Lanegan.” pic.twitter.com/VkSXVEQ1xp — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) February 23, 2022





Anche John Cale dei Velvet Underground, altra grande influenze su Lanegan, si è espresso su Twitter postando una foto due due in concerto: «Non riesco ad accettarlo. Mark Lanegan resterà sempre nel mio cuore e sono sicuro che ha toccato molti altri con la sua personalità autentica, costi quel che costi, fino alla fine».

I can’t process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart – as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc pic.twitter.com/VDL176nbJu — John Cale (@therealjohncale) February 22, 2022





J Mascis ha pubblicato due foto dal vivo con Lanegan e il messaggio: «Addio Mark. Mi mancherai. Che tristezza. La sua voce ci confortava tutti quanti».

Bye Mark

I’ll miss you

This is truly sad

That voice soothed us all pic.twitter.com/tF1Se9HoK3 — J Mascis (@jmascis) February 23, 2022





Anche Peter Hook (Joy Division, New Order) ha pubblicato una foto live col cantante: «Era adorabile. Ha fatto una vita selvaggia che noi possiamo solo sognare. Ci lascia parole e musiche fantastiche. Grazie a Dio, lui vivrà per sempre attraverso di esse. RIP Mark. Dormi bene. Con amore Hooky».

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022





È molto semplice il ricordo di Moby: «Riposa in pace, vecchio amico. Davvero. Sempre più spesso sono i migliori ad andarsene».

Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 22, 2022





Tad Doyle dei Tad, gruppo del giro Sub Pop frequentato anche da Lanegan, fa le condoglianze a famiglia e fan e scrive in un «talento immenso».

My heartfelt condolences to the surviving family and fans of the immense talent that was Mark Lanegan. 🖤🖤☯️♾ — Tad Doyle (@TadDoyle_Tad) February 22, 2022





Duff McKagan dei Guns N’ Roses, che ha cominciato come musicista nella scena anni ’80 di Seattle, ha postato su Instagram una sua vecchia foto con Lanegan: «Era un brav’uomo e amico della mia famiglia. RIP».

Mark Ronson, che ha lavorato come produttore coi Queens of the Stone Age, cita due canzoni: Nearly Lost You degli Screaming Trees e In the Fade dei QOTSA, «una delle migliori di tutti i tempi».

Very sad news about Mark Lanegan. “in The Fade” by @qotsa is one of the greatest songs of all time. nearly lost you is incredible 💔 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) February 22, 2022





«Non ci posso credere», scrive Warren Ellis.

I can’t believe this. Love you Mark Lanegan. — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis13) February 22, 2022





«Un vero gentleman e un grande artista», dice Kid Congo Powers.

Mark Lanegan . All Hail! A real gent. Grand artist. 🙌🏽 shocked and sad . R.I.P. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/9BtPU39mTQ — Kid Congo Powers (@kidcongopowers) February 22, 2022





La cantautrice Nicole Atkins, che lo conosceva bene e che ha duettato con lui in una cover di November Rain dei Guns N’ Roses, parla della «voce migliore della nostra generazione. È stata la prima persona di cui amavo la musica a dirmi che gli piaceva la mia».

I hate this so much. Mark Lanegan was the best singer of our generation. He was my friend and the first person who’s music I liked to tell me they liked mine. This hurts so goddamn much. I love you @marklanegan — NATKINS (@NicoleAtkins) February 22, 2022





Mark Morton dei Lamb of God, che ha suonato con lui, scrive che «pochi artisti sono arrivati al suo livello di onestà e autenticità».

I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did.

He was absolutely brilliant.

Godspeed my friend. 🖤 — Mark Morton 🇺🇸 (@MarkDuaneMorton) February 22, 2022





«Heartbroken» è il commento di Cold Cave/Wesley Eisold.

I love you. Rest In Peace Mark Lanegan, my brother. No words. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/nQblLQNjnA — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) February 22, 2022





Laura Jane Grace scrive di «una notizia devastante» e che «ascolterò Bubblegum tutto il giorno».

Devastating news. What a talent. Will be listening to Bubblegum for the rest of the day https://t.co/ySPCyY0Ggh — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) February 22, 2022





Anche Ron Sexsmith ha reso omaggio al rocker: «Una grande perdita».

RIP Mark Lanegan. I was honoured to contribute a lyric and vocal on Rob Marshall’s “Humanist” album alongside Mark and other notable artists…

Huge Loss RS pic.twitter.com/HL7zLoV16u — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 22, 2022





Gli inglesi Sleaford Mods lo ricordano come «un vero cantante».

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 22, 2022





I Garbage si dicono «incredibilmente rattristati dalla notizia».

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. — Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022





Lanegan viene ricordato anche da Tim Burgess dei Charlatans, negli ultimi tempi per i Listening Party su Twitter.

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man – you’ll be missed 💔 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 22, 2022





È molto semplice anche il tweet di Stuart Braithwaite dei Mogwai: «Riposa in pace Mark Lanegan».

Rest in peace Mark Lanegan — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) February 22, 2022





Badly Drawn Boy ha ricordato i suoi incontri col cantante: «Ero nervoso perché lo adoravo. Era un perfetto gentleman, molto gentile. Uno dei grandi cantanti degli ultimi 30 anni».

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022





I Manic Street Preachers si dicono sconvolti dalla notizia.

Devastated by this-heartbreaking a huge talent on so many levels-such an amazing voice and all those beautiful words-love and respect to family friends and all those who loved his unique artistic vision💔💔💔 https://t.co/7UszbGg7iz — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) February 22, 2022





In Italia, mentre molti sui social citano Tono metallico standard degli Offlaga Disco Pax per ricordare il rocker (“Ma io lo so chi è Mark Lanegan, arrogante bottegaio indegno della roba che vendi qui dentro, alternativo dei miei coglioni che quando io ascoltavo i Dead Kennedys tu nemmeno ti facevi le pippe”), una delle prime ha scrivere qualcosa è stata Malika Ayane con una serie di tweet, tra cui questi:

Cuore a pezzi. — Malika Ayane (@malikayane) February 22, 2022



