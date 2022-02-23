 «La sua voce ci dava conforto»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Mark Lanegan | Rolling Stone Italia
«La sua voce ci dava conforto»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Mark Lanegan

Eddie Vedder, Iggy Pop, J Mascis, Duff McKagan, John Cale e altri ricordano il cantante degli Screaming Trees e non solo. «Una vita selvaggia, un vero gentleman»

di

Mark Lanegan con Greg Dulli

Foto press

Nell’autobiografia Sing Backwards and Weep Mark Lanegan ricorda la scoperta della musica di Iggy Pop nell’unico negozio di dischi, libri e fumetti a Ellensburg, la cittadina nello Stato di Washington dov’è cresciuto e mossi i primi passi nella musica con gli Screaming Trees. Quella scoperta gli avrebbe cambiato la vita.

E proprio Iggy Pop è stato uno dei primi a reagire alla morte di Lanegan con un tweet in un cui si dice fan e riferisce del suo «profondo rispetto» per il cantante.



Al tweet di Iggy Pop ha risposto Mark Pickerel, il batterista degli Screaming Trees ai tempi di Ellensburg: «Eri uno di quelli che più l’ha influenzato. Ricordo che Lanegan insisteva che noi (i Trees) imparassimo Down in the Streets, Real Cool Time e Search and Destroy, che abbiamo fatto dal vivo più volte, con risultati variabili 😉 Grazie per averci aperto la (pericolosa) strada».



Il grande amico Greg Dulli, con cui Lanegan aveva condiviso dischi (come Gutter Twins) e concerti, ha postato senza alcun commento una foto dei Gutter Twins: lui con una mano sul viso, Lanegan che ride.



Ieri Eddie Vedder, uno degli ultimi sopravvissuti fra i grandi dell’epoca di Seattle dopo la morte di Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley, Chris Cornell e Lanegan, era in concerto a Seattle con la band di Earthling. Il giornalista Corbin Reiff ha riportato le sue parole: «Sono arrivato qui alle 4 del pomeriggio e all’improvviso ho cominciato a tremare e sentirmi male. Ho avuto una reazione allergica alla tristezza… Abbiamo perso Mark Lanegan». E ancora: «Vorrei far sapere alla moglie e ai suoi cari che la gente nei luoghi che frequentava un tempo sta pensando a lui e ci manca molto».



Anche John Cale dei Velvet Underground, altra grande influenze su Lanegan, si è espresso su Twitter postando una foto due due in concerto: «Non riesco ad accettarlo. Mark Lanegan resterà sempre nel mio cuore e sono sicuro che ha toccato molti altri con la sua personalità autentica, costi quel che costi, fino alla fine».



J Mascis ha pubblicato due foto dal vivo con Lanegan e il messaggio: «Addio Mark. Mi mancherai. Che tristezza. La sua voce ci confortava tutti quanti».



Anche Peter Hook (Joy Division, New Order) ha pubblicato una foto live col cantante: «Era adorabile. Ha fatto una vita selvaggia che noi possiamo solo sognare. Ci lascia parole e musiche fantastiche. Grazie a Dio, lui vivrà per sempre attraverso di esse. RIP Mark. Dormi bene. Con amore Hooky».



È molto semplice il ricordo di Moby: «Riposa in pace, vecchio amico. Davvero. Sempre più spesso sono i migliori ad andarsene».



Tad Doyle dei Tad, gruppo del giro Sub Pop frequentato anche da Lanegan, fa le condoglianze a famiglia e fan e scrive in un «talento immenso».



Duff McKagan dei Guns N’ Roses, che ha cominciato come musicista nella scena anni ’80 di Seattle, ha postato su Instagram una sua vecchia foto con Lanegan: «Era un brav’uomo e amico della mia famiglia. RIP».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Duff McKagan (@duffmckagan)



Mark Ronson, che ha lavorato come produttore coi Queens of the Stone Age, cita due canzoni: Nearly Lost You degli Screaming Trees e In the Fade dei QOTSA, «una delle migliori di tutti i tempi».



«Non ci posso credere», scrive Warren Ellis.



«Un vero gentleman e un grande artista», dice Kid Congo Powers.



La cantautrice Nicole Atkins, che lo conosceva bene e che ha duettato con lui in una cover di November Rain dei Guns N’ Roses, parla della «voce migliore della nostra generazione. È stata la prima persona di cui amavo la musica a dirmi che gli piaceva la mia».



Mark Morton dei Lamb of God, che ha suonato con lui, scrive che «pochi artisti sono arrivati al suo livello di onestà e autenticità».



«Heartbroken» è il commento di Cold Cave/Wesley Eisold.



Laura Jane Grace scrive di «una notizia devastante» e che «ascolterò Bubblegum tutto il giorno».



Anche Ron Sexsmith ha reso omaggio al rocker: «Una grande perdita».



Gli inglesi Sleaford Mods lo ricordano come «un vero cantante».



I Garbage si dicono «incredibilmente rattristati dalla notizia».



Lanegan viene ricordato anche da Tim Burgess dei Charlatans, negli ultimi tempi per i Listening Party su Twitter.



È molto semplice anche il tweet di Stuart Braithwaite dei Mogwai: «Riposa in pace Mark Lanegan».



Badly Drawn Boy ha ricordato i suoi incontri col cantante: «Ero nervoso perché lo adoravo. Era un perfetto gentleman, molto gentile. Uno dei grandi cantanti degli ultimi 30 anni».



Solo cuori da Perfume Genius.



Anche Slash ha ricordato in modo molto semplice Lanegan.



I Manic Street Preachers si dicono sconvolti dalla notizia.



In Italia, mentre molti sui social citano Tono metallico standard degli Offlaga Disco Pax per ricordare il rocker (“Ma io lo so chi è Mark Lanegan, arrogante bottegaio indegno della roba che vendi qui dentro, alternativo dei miei coglioni che quando io ascoltavo i Dead Kennedys tu nemmeno ti facevi le pippe”), una delle prime ha scrivere qualcosa è stata Malika Ayane con una serie di tweet, tra cui questi:


Altre notizie su:  Mark Lanegan

