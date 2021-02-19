Perché i fan di Selena Gomez sono così arrabbiati?

«È imbarazzante e vergognoso promettere ai fan un evento storico e poi fargli vedere un videoclip. Ma fate sul serio? Il management di Selena deve chiederci scusa». Questo è solo uno dei tantissimi messaggi che i fan di Selena Gomez hanno pubblicato sui social nelle ultime ore, arrabbiati per la mancata performance allo show “Premio Lo Nuestro”.

La popstar, infatti, si sarebbe dovuta esibire – per la prima volta dopo un anno di assenza, e soprattutto in lingua spagnola – sul palco, dal vivo, ma non si è mai presentata. Al posto del suo concerto, la regia ha trasmesso un video alternativo del singolo Baila Conmigo.

@selenagomez @premiolonuestro how embarrassing and disgraceful having your fans wait for ahistorical event and it was a music video really ?? Selena management team needs to apologize to the fans and also Univision — Erik Martinez (@steezyerik247) February 19, 2021

WE WOULD’VE BEEN PERFECTLY FINE WITH THE ALTERNATIVE MUSIC VIDEO WHY DID THEY HAVE TO LIE AND SAY IT WAS A PERFORMANCE… SELENA’S TEAM LITERALLY SET HER UP TO GET HATE FROM LOCALS — BAILA CONMIGO 💃🏻 (@DropItLikeGomez) February 19, 2021

Very upset @selenagomez first time to perform at a Latin award show and she didn’t even have the dignity of doing a special video for the Latin community…just used her music video as a performance….lost a lot of Latin fan base….nether the less speak on the award show — Monica (@MEstefany85) February 19, 2021

omg no one here was asking for Selena to be personally there!! we just wanted they to advertise it as a alternative music video and not as a performance — v 🍊 (@gomezdirt) February 19, 2021

Il problema, sostengono i fan, è che il network aveva chiaramente lasciato intendere che Gomez avrebbe cantato live. Non importa se al momento della messa in onda la popstar fosse impegnata con le riprese di una serie tv di Hulu. «Il video sarebbe andato benissimo se non avessero promesso un’altra cosa», dice un utente. «Il team di Selena l’ha ingannata, vuole farla odiare dal pubblico spagnolo». «Selena ha appena perso gran parte della sua fanbase latina», dice un altro, «figuriamoci questo show». Comunque la pensiate, potete vedere il nuovo video di Baila Conmigo qui sotto.