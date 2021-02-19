Rolling Stone

Perché i fan di Selena Gomez sono così arrabbiati?

 La cantante doveva esibirsi – per la prima volta dopo un anno – durante il “Premio Lo Nuestro”, ma il pubblico si è ritrovato a guardare un videoclip. Ecco cosa è successo

Selena Gomez

Foto: Sophie Muller

«È imbarazzante e vergognoso promettere ai fan un evento storico e poi fargli vedere un videoclip. Ma fate sul serio? Il management di Selena deve chiederci scusa». Questo è solo uno dei tantissimi messaggi che i fan di Selena Gomez hanno pubblicato sui social nelle ultime ore, arrabbiati per la mancata performance allo show “Premio Lo Nuestro”.

La popstar, infatti, si sarebbe dovuta esibire – per la prima volta dopo un anno di assenza, e soprattutto in lingua spagnola – sul palco, dal vivo, ma non si è mai presentata. Al posto del suo concerto, la regia ha trasmesso un video alternativo del singolo Baila Conmigo.

Il problema, sostengono i fan, è che il network aveva chiaramente lasciato intendere che Gomez avrebbe cantato live. Non importa se al momento della messa in onda la popstar fosse impegnata con le riprese di una serie tv di Hulu. «Il video sarebbe andato benissimo se non avessero promesso un’altra cosa», dice un utente. «Il team di Selena l’ha ingannata, vuole farla odiare dal pubblico spagnolo». «Selena ha appena perso gran parte della sua fanbase latina», dice un altro, «figuriamoci questo show». Comunque la pensiate, potete vedere il nuovo video di Baila Conmigo qui sotto.

