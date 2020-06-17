La figlia di Michael Jackson sta per pubblicare il suo primo disco

Paris Jackson, figlia di Michael, ha annunciato che presto pubblicherà il suo primo EP insieme al fidanzato Gabriel Glenn. I due hanno un gruppo che si chiama The Soundflowers e il loro primo lavoro, composto da 5 tracce, arriverà la prossima settimana.
Un anticipo qui:
so insanely excited to share the news that my bands EP that we’ve been talking about for the last two years is finally ready to be released next week on june 23rd ♥️ we’re so eternally grateful for every one of you and all of the support and love you’ve shared with us. i really hope you guys enjoy it.. these are some of the organizations we’ll be supporting with our release in solidarity ~ @_beamorg, @blackvotersmtr, @black_womenlead, more info to come. link for pre-save in my bands bio🌻 @thesoundflowers
La band lavora al disco da due anni: «Siamo davvero felici di potervi finalmente farvi ascoltare qualcosa»