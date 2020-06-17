Rolling Stone

La figlia di Michael Jackson sta per pubblicare il suo primo disco

Paris e il fidanzato Gabriel Glenn sono i 'The Soundflowers'

Di

Foto: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Jackson, figlia di Michael, ha annunciato che presto pubblicherà il suo primo EP insieme al fidanzato Gabriel Glenn. I due hanno un gruppo che si chiama The Soundflowers e il loro primo lavoro, composto da 5 tracce, arriverà la prossima settimana.

Un anticipo qui:

La band lavora al disco da due anni: «Siamo davvero felici di potervi finalmente farvi ascoltare qualcosa»

