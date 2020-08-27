La figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom è appena nata e fa già beneficenza

È nata Daisy Dove Bloom, la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom. I genitori non hanno dato l’annuncio sui propri account social, ma da quelli dell’Unicef, di cui sono ambasciatori. «Trabocchiamo d’amore e meraviglia per l’arrivo di nostra figlia», scrivono i due.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
L’annuncio serve anche a sensibilizzare sull’attività dell’Unicef. E così, con nemmeno un giorno di vita, la piccola Daisy Dove Bloom fa già beneficenza. «Sappiamo di essere fortunati», scrivono Perry e Bloom sull’account del Fondo delle Nazioni Unite per l’infanzia, «e che non tutti possono sperimentare un parto altrettanto sereno. In tutto il mondo c’è carenza di operatori sanitari e ogni undici secondi muore una donna incinta o un neonato, per lo più per cause prevenibili. A causa del Covid-19 molti più neonati sono a rischio a causa della mancanza di acqua, sapone, vaccini e medicine che prevengono le malattie. E questa cosa, in quanto genitori di un neonato, ci spezza il cuore, perché oggi più che mai proviamo empatia con i genitori in difficoltà».
«In quanto Ambasciatori dell’Unicef», continuano la pop star e l’attore, «sappiamo che il Fondo è lì, sul campo, a fare il necessario per assicurarsi che ogni madre incinta abbia accesso a un operatore sanitario qualificato e a un’assistenza sanitaria di qualità. Per celebrare il buon cuore che sappiamo che nostra figlia ha, abbiamo creato una pagina di donazioni per festeggiare l’arrivo di DDB».