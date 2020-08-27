Rolling Stone

La figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom è appena nata e fa già beneficenza

I genitori hanno annunciato la nascita di Daisy Dove non dai propri account social, ma da quelli dell’Unicef. «Per celebrare il buon cuore che sappiamo che nostra figlia ha, abbiamo creato una pagina di donazioni»

Di

Le mani di Katy, Orlando e Daisy Dove

Foto: dal profilo Instagram @unicef

È nata Daisy Dove Bloom, la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom. I genitori non hanno dato l’annuncio sui propri account social, ma da quelli dell’Unicef, di cui sono ambasciatori. «Trabocchiamo d’amore e meraviglia per l’arrivo di nostra figlia», scrivono i due.

 

 
 
 
 
 
L’annuncio serve anche a sensibilizzare sull’attività dell’Unicef. E così, con nemmeno un giorno di vita, la piccola Daisy Dove Bloom fa già beneficenza. «Sappiamo di essere fortunati», scrivono Perry e Bloom sull’account del Fondo delle Nazioni Unite per l’infanzia, «e che non tutti possono sperimentare un parto altrettanto sereno. In tutto il mondo c’è carenza di operatori sanitari e ogni undici secondi muore una donna incinta o un neonato, per lo più per cause prevenibili. A causa del Covid-19 molti più neonati sono a rischio a causa della mancanza di acqua, sapone, vaccini e medicine che prevengono le malattie. E questa cosa, in quanto genitori di un neonato, ci spezza il cuore, perché oggi più che mai proviamo empatia con i genitori in difficoltà».

«In quanto Ambasciatori dell’Unicef», continuano la pop star e l’attore, «sappiamo che il Fondo è lì, sul campo, a fare il necessario per assicurarsi che ogni madre incinta abbia accesso a un operatore sanitario qualificato e a un’assistenza sanitaria di qualità. Per celebrare il buon cuore che sappiamo che nostra figlia ha, abbiamo creato una pagina di donazioni per festeggiare l’arrivo di DDB».

