La figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom è appena nata e fa già beneficenza

È nata Daisy Dove Bloom, la figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom. I genitori non hanno dato l’annuncio sui propri account social, ma da quelli dell’Unicef, di cui sono ambasciatori. «Trabocchiamo d’amore e meraviglia per l’arrivo di nostra figlia», scrivono i due.

L’annuncio serve anche a sensibilizzare sull’attività dell’Unicef. E così, con nemmeno un giorno di vita, la piccola Daisy Dove Bloom fa già beneficenza. «Sappiamo di essere fortunati», scrivono Perry e Bloom sull’account del Fondo delle Nazioni Unite per l’infanzia, «e che non tutti possono sperimentare un parto altrettanto sereno. In tutto il mondo c’è carenza di operatori sanitari e ogni undici secondi muore una donna incinta o un neonato, per lo più per cause prevenibili. A causa del Covid-19 molti più neonati sono a rischio a causa della mancanza di acqua, sapone, vaccini e medicine che prevengono le malattie. E questa cosa, in quanto genitori di un neonato, ci spezza il cuore, perché oggi più che mai proviamo empatia con i genitori in difficoltà».

«In quanto Ambasciatori dell’Unicef», continuano la pop star e l’attore, «sappiamo che il Fondo è lì, sul campo, a fare il necessario per assicurarsi che ogni madre incinta abbia accesso a un operatore sanitario qualificato e a un’assistenza sanitaria di qualità. Per celebrare il buon cuore che sappiamo che nostra figlia ha, abbiamo creato una pagina di donazioni per festeggiare l’arrivo di DDB».