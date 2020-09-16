La corona di plastica di Notorious B.I.G. è stata venduta per mezzo milione di euro

La corona di plastica indossata per il servizio fotografico di Rap Pages del 1997 e autografata da Notorious B.I.G. è stata venduta per 594.750 dollari, circa 501 mila euro. Il celebre servizio fotografico fu realizzato il 6 marzo, tre giorni prima della morte del rapper. Il fotografo Barron Claiborne aveva comprato la corona per 6 dollari.

La corona è uno dei tanti oggetti legati al mondo hip hop messi all’asta ieri da Sotheby’s a New York. «La maggior parte dei pezzi» informa la casa d’aste «è stata fornita da figure centrali della scena hip hop e il ricavato dalla vendita sarà devoluto in parte in beneficienza».

Tra gli altri oggetti venduti, 22 lettere di Tupac indirizzate tra il 1987 e il 1988 alla ragazza di cui era innamorato a scuola (75.600 dollari), le giacche indossate dalle Salt-N-Pepa nel video di Push It (23.940), una batteria di Questlove (30.240), una giacca mai messa in commercio della Def Jam (10.000), l’insegna al neon della Tommy Boy Records (13.860), la coloratissima benda per l’occhio di Slick Rick piena di diamanti (25.200), un francobollo dei Wu-Tang Clan autografato (8190). L’asta ha realizzato oltre 2 milioni di dollari.