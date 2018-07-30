Kendrick Lamar, il debutto da attore insieme a 50 Cent

Kendrick Lamar ha fatto il proprio debutto sullo schermo per Power, lo show televisivo prodotto e interpretato dal collega 50 cent.
Nell’episodio, andato in onda ieri sera negli Stati Uniti, Lamar ha indossato i panni di Laces, un bizzarro senzatetto che cerca di vendere alcune gift card a Kanan, il personaggio interpretato da 50 Cent.
Per il rapper di Compton, vincitore del Premio Pulitzer lo scorso aprile, è il primo ruolo da attore e, a giudicare dalle clip qui sotto, siamo sicuri che non sarà l’ultimo.
The way Kendrick Lamar just entered power is bursting my head pic.twitter.com/unB6MqWdF7
— Melvin. (@badboymelv) 29 luglio 2018
Kendrick Lamar makes his acting debut and stars in 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ pic.twitter.com/LZqmysw29i
— East Coast Renaissance (@TweetECR) 29 luglio 2018
Crackhead Kendrick x 50 pic.twitter.com/SPuJYFoEsr
— ansari (@sarmadhansari) 29 luglio 2018
My name, is my name. Ask me again, i'll tell you the same.#PowerTV. Watch it NOW on the STARZ App: https://t.co/j2vNP4Aco4 pic.twitter.com/JrzuFcaejs
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) 29 luglio 2018