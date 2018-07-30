/

Kendrick Lamar, il debutto da attore insieme a 50 Cent

Il rapper di Compton ha indossato i panni di un senzatetto tossicodipendente in ‘Power’, la serie prodotta e interpretata dal collega

Kendrick Lamar ha fatto il proprio debutto sullo schermo per Power, lo show televisivo prodotto e interpretato dal collega 50 cent.

Nell’episodio, andato in onda ieri sera negli Stati Uniti, Lamar ha indossato i panni di Laces, un bizzarro senzatetto che cerca di vendere alcune gift card a Kanan, il personaggio interpretato da 50 Cent.

Per il rapper di Compton, vincitore del Premio Pulitzer lo scorso aprile, è il primo ruolo da attore e, a giudicare dalle clip qui sotto, siamo sicuri che non sarà l’ultimo.

Altre notizie su:  50 Cent Kendrick Lamar