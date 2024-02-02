 Kanye West ha tenuto un live a sorpresa durante un concerto di Travis Scott | Rolling Stone Italia
Kanye West ha tenuto un live a sorpresa durante un concerto di Travis Scott

Ye ha suonato alcuni dei suoi brani più celebri ('Runaway', 'All of the Lights', 'Can Tell Me Nothing') in quello che è diventato un vero e proprio show-nello-show. Guarda i video

Kanye West e Travis Scott nel 2015

Foto: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vogue)

Quando decidi di invitare Kanye West al tuo concerto devi essere pronto a farti da parte e lasciare che lo show abbia inizio. Lo sa bene Travis Scott – scoperto in tempi non sospetti proprio da Ye – che durante la data di ieri sera del suo Circus Maximus Tour a Orlando, in Texas, ha portato sul palco il suo mentore che ha deciso di eseguire una serie di canzoni della propria discografia.

Kanye è arrivato on stage di nero vestito indossando una maschera bianca che gli copriva interamente il volto. Il primo pezzo suonato è stato Runaway, ma in questo breve show-nello-show c’è stato spazio anche per All of the Lights, Can’t Tell Me Nothing, Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1 e Vultures con Ty Dolla Sign e Bump J.

Qui i video:

