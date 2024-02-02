Kanye West ha tenuto un live a sorpresa durante un concerto di Travis Scott

Quando decidi di invitare Kanye West al tuo concerto devi essere pronto a farti da parte e lasciare che lo show abbia inizio. Lo sa bene Travis Scott – scoperto in tempi non sospetti proprio da Ye – che durante la data di ieri sera del suo Circus Maximus Tour a Orlando, in Texas, ha portato sul palco il suo mentore che ha deciso di eseguire una serie di canzoni della propria discografia.
Kanye è arrivato on stage di nero vestito indossando una maschera bianca che gli copriva interamente il volto. Il primo pezzo suonato è stato Runaway, ma in questo breve show-nello-show c’è stato spazio anche per All of the Lights, Can’t Tell Me Nothing, Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1 e Vultures con Ty Dolla Sign e Bump J.
Kanye West – Runaway , Orlando Utopia Tour last night: pic.twitter.com/V38apJNEwG
Hoy hay gente que fue a ver a Travis Scott en Orlando y terminó viendo a Kanye West cantando Runaway.
Los favoritos de Dios
Kanye West performing “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” at Travis Scott’s concert tonight in Orlando. 🗣️pic.twitter.com/6I2vxmT78v
Kanye West performing “All Of The Lights” at Travis Scott’s concert in Orlando tonight. 🗣️
Kanye West performing ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ tonight in Orlando 🔥#CIRCUSMAXIMUSTOUR pic.twitter.com/WKf7nkKatY
Kanye West, Bump J and Ty Dolla $ign performing #VULTURES at CIRCUS MAXIMUS Orlando 🦅 pic.twitter.com/XSfyEQOdxo
