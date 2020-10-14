Kanye West festeggia su Twitter i risultati del voto in Kentucky, ma i dati sono falsi

Dopo la pubblicazione del suo primo spot elettorale, Kanye West è tornato su Twitter per festeggiare i primi risultati del voto in Kentucky, dove appare al terzo posto dopo il libertario Jo Jorgensen e l’imprenditore Brock Pierce. I dati, però, non sono veri. Si tratta infatti di una schermata di test dell’Associated Press.

GET THE WEST WING READY !!! … this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result 🌎🌍🌏🪐💫☄️💥🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k9e87MGKZL — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

«Preparate la West Wing, sono al 19%!», dice il rapper in un video postato su Twitter. «La gente ha cercato di convincermi a non candidarmi… non lasciate che i deboli vi ammazzino lo spirito». Poco dopo, la giornalista Nancy Cox ha spiegato che cosa sta succedendo: «Nonostante quanto dice Kanye West su Twitter, non sta guidando la corsa alla presidenza in Kentucky. L’Associated Press invia sempre dati di prova per assicurarsi che i sistemi funzionino. È un meccanismo automatico per pubblicare i risultati elettorali sul nostro sito. Mi spiace Kanye».

Despite what @kanyewest is tweeting, he is not leading the race for President in KY. The Associated Press always sends out test numbers to make sure systems are working. It’s an automated thing that is posting election results on our website. Sorry viewers. Sorry Kanye. — Nancy Cox (@NancyCoxLex18) October 14, 2020

Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June’s primary election to post Associated Press election results. The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. (1/2) — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) October 14, 2020

Nonostante tutta questa confusione, Kanye sarà comunque candidato in Kentucky. Michael Adams, segretario di stato del Kentucky, ha confermato che il rapper è riuscito a presentare le 5000 firme necessarie per apparire nelle schede elettorali.