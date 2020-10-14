Rolling Stone

Kanye West festeggia su Twitter i risultati del voto in Kentucky, ma i dati sono falsi

«Preparate la West Wing, sono al 19%», dice il rapper in un video in cui commenta risultati elettorali fake. Si tratta infatti di una schermata-test dell’Associated Press

Kanye West

Foto: Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Dopo la pubblicazione del suo primo spot elettorale, Kanye West è tornato su Twitter per festeggiare i primi risultati del voto in Kentucky, dove appare al terzo posto dopo il libertario Jo Jorgensen e l’imprenditore Brock Pierce. I dati, però, non sono veri. Si tratta infatti di una schermata di test dell’Associated Press.

«Preparate la West Wing, sono al 19%!», dice il rapper in un video postato su Twitter. «La gente ha cercato di convincermi a non candidarmi… non lasciate che i deboli vi ammazzino lo spirito». Poco dopo, la giornalista Nancy Cox ha spiegato che cosa sta succedendo: «Nonostante quanto dice Kanye West su Twitter, non sta guidando la corsa alla presidenza in Kentucky. L’Associated Press invia sempre dati di prova per assicurarsi che i sistemi funzionino. È un meccanismo automatico per pubblicare i risultati elettorali sul nostro sito. Mi spiace Kanye».

Nonostante tutta questa confusione, Kanye sarà comunque candidato in Kentucky. Michael Adams, segretario di stato del Kentucky, ha confermato che il rapper è riuscito a presentare le 5000 firme necessarie per apparire nelle schede elettorali.

