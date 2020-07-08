Justin Timberlake: «Abbattere le statue è un segno di rispetto per i neri americani»

Justin Timberlake ha dichiarato che rimuovere le statue confederate è uno dei passi necessari per affrontare la storia del razzismo negli Stati Uniti. In un post pubblicato su Instagram lunedì, Timberlake ha spiegato che il suo stato – il Tennessee – è pieno di monumenti confederati e che sta seguendo con attenzione il dibattito. «Ci sono circa 1848 statue negli Stati Uniti», ha scritto. «Più della metà sono nel sud, è inaccettabile. Nessuno dovrebbe proteggere l’eredità di leader confederati e schiavisti».
…a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. ⠀ ⠀ When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple. ⠀ ⠀ This is when you hear “But that’s all in the past”. So let’s be clear… those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country. ⠀ ⠀ There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US. More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners. ⠀ If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down. But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all. ⠀ ⠀ This video is by @aclu_nationwide, which has been fighting hard to remove these statues across the country. Their Legal Director #JeffreyRobinson has been speaking on this issue for years (you can find more in the link in my bio). Please follow them and learn more about the history of the monuments in your own states and counties.
Poi, il cantante ha commentato le reazioni di chi ha criticato l’abbattimento. «Perché reagite così?», chiede. «Perché l’America è stata costruita da uomini che credevano e beneficiavano dal razzismo. Tutto qui».
Il post si conclude parlando del rapporto degli americani con la storia. «Questi uomini che abusavano con orgoglio dei neri sono ancora celebrati in tutto il paese. Se vogliamo andare avanti, quei monumenti devono essere abbattuti», ha detto Timberlake. «Ma ricordate, eliminare le statue non cancella la vile storia di oppressione del nostro Paese. Rimuoverle è un segno di rispetto per i neri americani e un passo in avanti verso il progresso e l’uguaglianza».