Justin Timberlake: «Abbattere le statue è un segno di rispetto per i neri americani»

Justin Timberlake ha dichiarato che rimuovere le statue confederate è uno dei passi necessari per affrontare la storia del razzismo negli Stati Uniti. In un post pubblicato su Instagram lunedì, Timberlake ha spiegato che il suo stato – il Tennessee – è pieno di monumenti confederati e che sta seguendo con attenzione il dibattito. «Ci sono circa 1848 statue negli Stati Uniti», ha scritto. «Più della metà sono nel sud, è inaccettabile. Nessuno dovrebbe proteggere l’eredità di leader confederati e schiavisti».

Poi, il cantante ha commentato le reazioni di chi ha criticato l’abbattimento. «Perché reagite così?», chiede. «Perché l’America è stata costruita da uomini che credevano e beneficiavano dal razzismo. Tutto qui».

Il post si conclude parlando del rapporto degli americani con la storia. «Questi uomini che abusavano con orgoglio dei neri sono ancora celebrati in tutto il paese. Se vogliamo andare avanti, quei monumenti devono essere abbattuti», ha detto Timberlake. «Ma ricordate, eliminare le statue non cancella la vile storia di oppressione del nostro Paese. Rimuoverle è un segno di rispetto per i neri americani e un passo in avanti verso il progresso e l’uguaglianza».