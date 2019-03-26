Justin Bieber si è preso una pausa dalla musica

Non aspettatevi di sentire nuova musica da Justin Bieber nei prossimi mesi.

In un messaggio su Instagram, il cantante ha detto di essere al momento impegnato nella “riparazione di alcuni problemi profondi che ho (…) per non cadere a pezzi, così da poter sostenere il mio matrimonio, ed essere il padre che voglio essere”. Bieber ha anche spiegato che “la musica è molto importante per me, ma niente viene prima della mia famiglia e della mia salute”. Bieber è sposato con Hailey Baldwin da novembre 2018.

“Sono stato in tour per tutta la mia vita, da adolescente e nei primi anni da 20enne e ho capito, come probabilmente voi avete visto, che ero infelice durante l’ultimo tour. E io non me lo merito e voi non ve lo meritate, pagate i soldi per venire a vedermi”.

Ma, per chi aspettasse la sua musica, comunque ci sono buone notizie. “Uscirò con un album kick ass al più presto”.