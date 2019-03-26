Justin Bieber si è preso una pausa dalla musica

Non aspettatevi di sentire nuova musica da Justin Bieber nei prossimi mesi.
In un messaggio su Instagram, il cantante ha detto di essere al momento impegnato nella “riparazione di alcuni problemi profondi che ho (…) per non cadere a pezzi, così da poter sostenere il mio matrimonio, ed essere il padre che voglio essere”. Bieber ha anche spiegato che “la musica è molto importante per me, ma niente viene prima della mia famiglia e della mia salute”. Bieber è sposato con Hailey Baldwin da novembre 2018.
“Sono stato in tour per tutta la mia vita, da adolescente e nei primi anni da 20enne e ho capito, come probabilmente voi avete visto, che ero infelice durante l’ultimo tour. E io non me lo merito e voi non ve lo meritate, pagate i soldi per venire a vedermi”.
Ma, per chi aspettasse la sua musica, comunque ci sono buone notizie. “Uscirò con un album kick ass al più presto”.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).