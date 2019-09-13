Josh Homme, in arrivo le nuove ‘Desert Session’ dopo 16 anni

Il frontman dei Queens Of The Stone Age, Josh Home, produrrà un nuovo capitolo delle Desert Session, a sedici anni dall’ultima volta, quando tra il 1997 e il 2003 realizzò dieci dischi insieme a tantissimi ospiti, tra cui PJ Harvey, Twiggy Ramirez, Mark Lanegan e Jesse Hughes. L’ultimo album della saga, intitolato The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’, era uscito a settembre 2003.

Stando a quando riportato dal New York Times, Homme starebbe per pubblicare i volumi 11 e 12, previsti per ottobre e composti in totale da otto brani inediti. Pare che il musicista abbia prodotto i lavori lo scorso anno, nel deserto Joshua Tree, in California. Fra le collaborazioni dovrebbero esserci Billy Gibbons dei ZZ Top, Les Claypool, Stella Mozgawa delle Warpaint e Jake Shars dei Scissors Sisters. Tuttavia, stando alcuni rumors, sembra che il leader dei Queens Of The Stone Age abbia convocato anche Jack White.

All’inizio dell’anno, Homme aveva anticipato l’uscita del nuovo lavoro con un post pubblicato sulla pagina Instagram dei Queens Of The Stone Age.