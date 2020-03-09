Jared Leto ha rischiato di morire in Nevada

L’attore e cantante dei 30 Seconds To Mars Jared Leto ha rischiato di morire durante un’arrampicata su una montagna del Nevada. A raccontarlo lui stesso, con un post su Twitter.

«Non per fare il drammatico, ma questo è il giorno in cui sono quasi morto. Stavo facendo una arrampicata a Red Rock, quando ho alzato lo sguardo e ho visto che la corda veniva tagliata dalla roccia, mentre penzolavo a 180 mt. dal suolo. Ho guardato in basso».

Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. pic.twitter.com/CGd6kIM5o5 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night… pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

«È stato strano. L’adrenalina è arrivata alla fine, quando sono tornato sulla parete rocciosa. Ce l’abbiamo fatta e siamo sopravvissuti. E abbiamo continuato la scalata»· Attento, Jared.