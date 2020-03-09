Rolling Stone

Jared Leto ha rischiato di morire in Nevada

Si stava arrampicando su una parete rocciosa: «Mi sono ritrovato a penzoloni a 180 metri d'altezza»

Jared Leto durante il concerto dei Thirty Seconds To Mars a Bologna. Foto di Kimberley Ross.

L’attore e cantante dei 30 Seconds To Mars Jared Leto ha rischiato di morire durante un’arrampicata su una montagna del Nevada. A raccontarlo lui stesso, con un post su Twitter.

«Non per fare il drammatico, ma questo è il giorno in cui sono quasi morto. Stavo facendo una arrampicata a Red Rock, quando ho alzato lo sguardo e ho visto che la corda veniva tagliata dalla roccia, mentre penzolavo a 180 mt. dal suolo. Ho guardato in basso».

«È stato strano. L’adrenalina è arrivata alla fine, quando sono tornato sulla parete rocciosa. Ce l’abbiamo fatta e siamo sopravvissuti. E abbiamo continuato la scalata»· Attento, Jared.

