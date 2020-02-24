James Hetfield cancella due concerti dei Metallica

Il cantante dei Metallica, James Hetfield, ha annunciato via social la cancellazione delle esibizioni della band previste in due festival americani. Motivo: in quei weekend sarà impegnato nel programma di rehab. I Metallica avrebbero dovuto esibirsi al Sonic Temple Festival, in Ohio, il 15 maggio e al Louder Than Life, in Kentucky, il 18 settembre.

“Cara famiglia dei Metallica, mi addolora scriverlo, ma non potrò essere al Sonic Temple a Columbus, né al Louder Than Life a Louisville”, scrive Hetfield. “Sto facendo grandi sforzi per restare in salute e in quei fine settimana ho in programma sedute importanti che non possono essere spostate. Mi scuso con i fan che hanno acquistato i biglietti. Stiamo lavorando con i promoter per provvedere a rimborsi e cambi”. Continua Hetfield: “La verità è che nell’ultimo anno di tour non ho dato priorità alla mia salute e ora so che la salute mentale viene prima di ogni altra cosa”.

Nello stesso messaggio, il cantante spiega che “la terapia sta andando bene, era necessario che mi occupassi della mia salute mentale, fisica e spirituale” e che la band manterrà gli altri impegni presi per il 2020. E conclude, citando la canzone dei Metallica Moth into Flame: “Come la falena attratta dalla luce, essere uomini nel mondo della musica pone grandi sfide e può essere difficile. La vostra comprensione mi è di aiuto nel processo di guarigione”.

Pochi giorni fa, il cantante si era esibito a sorpresa durante il tributo a Eddie Money a Beverly Hills, California e aveva raccontato del loro primo incontro: “Era come vedere due cani di grossa taglia camminare in cerchio e annusarsi, una cosa piuttosto divertente. Ho guardato oltre il suo ego e lui oltre il mio: siamo diventati amici, perché quell’ego corrispondeva alle dimensioni delle nostre insicurezze”.