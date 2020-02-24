James Hetfield cancella due concerti dei Metallica

Il cantante dei Metallica, James Hetfield, ha annunciato via social la cancellazione delle esibizioni della band previste in due festival americani. Motivo: in quei weekend sarà impegnato nel programma di rehab. I Metallica avrebbero dovuto esibirsi al Sonic Temple Festival, in Ohio, il 15 maggio e al Louder Than Life, in Kentucky, il 18 settembre.
“Cara famiglia dei Metallica, mi addolora scriverlo, ma non potrò essere al Sonic Temple a Columbus, né al Louder Than Life a Louisville”, scrive Hetfield. “Sto facendo grandi sforzi per restare in salute e in quei fine settimana ho in programma sedute importanti che non possono essere spostate. Mi scuso con i fan che hanno acquistato i biglietti. Stiamo lavorando con i promoter per provvedere a rimborsi e cambi”. Continua Hetfield: “La verità è che nell’ultimo anno di tour non ho dato priorità alla mia salute e ora so che la salute mentale viene prima di ogni altra cosa”.
Dear Metallica Family, ・・・ It pains me to write this, but I have to let all of you know that I cannot make it to @SonicTempleFestival in Columbus and @LouderThanLifeFest in Louisville this year. As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying “I apologize” to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn’t want to let the Metallica team/family down and, I alone, completely compromised myself. ・・・ Looking on the brighter side, my therapy is going well. It was absolutely necessary for me to look after my mental, physical, and spiritual health. ・・・ I want to stress that the band will play all other announced 2020 shows. ・・・ I am looking forward to getting back to playing and seeing all our great South American fans in April. And, of course, playing the Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome to Rockville, in Daytona and Aftershock in Sacramento. We will still play two unique sets at each of these festivals. ・・・ Beyond 2020, I am optimistic about the blessings I have been given and what the future brings. I appreciate all the great prayers and support from everyone since I went into rehab last September. Like the moth into the flame, being human in this career has its huge challenges and can be difficult. Your understanding helps the healing. ・・・ – James
Nello stesso messaggio, il cantante spiega che “la terapia sta andando bene, era necessario che mi occupassi della mia salute mentale, fisica e spirituale” e che la band manterrà gli altri impegni presi per il 2020. E conclude, citando la canzone dei Metallica Moth into Flame: “Come la falena attratta dalla luce, essere uomini nel mondo della musica pone grandi sfide e può essere difficile. La vostra comprensione mi è di aiuto nel processo di guarigione”.
Pochi giorni fa, il cantante si era esibito a sorpresa durante il tributo a Eddie Money a Beverly Hills, California e aveva raccontato del loro primo incontro: “Era come vedere due cani di grossa taglia camminare in cerchio e annusarsi, una cosa piuttosto divertente. Ho guardato oltre il suo ego e lui oltre il mio: siamo diventati amici, perché quell’ego corrispondeva alle dimensioni delle nostre insicurezze”.