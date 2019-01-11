James Blake, il nuovo album è ‘Assume Form’

Dopo il nuovo singolo Don’t Miss It e il video in studio insieme alla nuova stella del pop Rosalìa, James Blake ha annunciato ufficialmente l’uscita del suo prossimo album, che si intitolerà Assume Form. Il seguito di The Colour in Anything sarà composto da 12 brani, tra cui diverse collaborazioni affascinanti – Rosalìa, appunto, poi Andre3000 e Travis Scott -, e arriverà la prossima settimana, venerdì 18 gennaio. Qui sotto copertina e tracklist ufficiale:

01. Assume From

02. Mile High (feat. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)

03. Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney and Metro Boomin)

04. Into the Red 05. Barefoot in the Park (feat. Rosalía)

06. Can’t Believe the Way We Flow

07. Are You In Love?

08. Where’s the Catch? (feat. André 3000)

09. I’ll Come Too

10. Power On

11. Don’t Miss It

12. Lullaby For My Insomniac