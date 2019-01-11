Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube
NewsletterNewsletter
Prossimo articolo Dave Grohl cade dal palco dopo essersi schienato una birra ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

James Blake, il nuovo album è ‘Assume Form’

Il seguito di ‘The Colour in Anything’ uscirà la prossima settimana

Di

  Dopo il nuovo singolo Don’t Miss It e il video in studio insieme alla nuova stella del pop Rosalìa, James Blake ha annunciato ufficialmente l’uscita del suo prossimo album, che si intitolerà Assume Form. Il seguito di The Colour in Anything sarà composto da 12 brani, tra cui diverse collaborazioni affascinanti – Rosalìa, appunto, poi Andre3000 e Travis Scott -, e arriverà la prossima settimana, venerdì 18 gennaio. Qui sotto copertina e tracklist ufficiale:

01. Assume From 
02. Mile High (feat. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)
 03. Tell Them (feat. Moses Sumney and Metro Boomin)
 04. Into the Red 05. Barefoot in the Park (feat. Rosalía) 
06. Can’t Believe the Way We Flow 
07. Are You In Love?
 08. Where’s the Catch? (feat. André 3000) 
09. I’ll Come Too 
10. Power On 
11. Don’t Miss It
 12. Lullaby For My Insomniac

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter
PMC

© 2019 Luciano Bernardini De Pace Editore S.r.l.