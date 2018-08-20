Jack White dice che Tom Waits gli ha fregato l’orologio

Giovedì sera Tom Waits è andato a trovare Jack White nei camerini del Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, dove quest’ultimo stava per esibirsi con la band.
È stata una vera sorpresa per White, dato che Waits è per natura un animale schivo e dedito a rare apparizioni pubbliche. Questa invece è stata immortalata sull’Instagram di White, con tanto di didascalia che lascia trasparire un furto ma non dice altro:
“Tom Waits è venuto al concerto di Jack White a San Francisco e ha fatto giurare a tutti i membri della band amore e fedeltà alla religione della musica. Ha anche rubato l’orologio di Jack. Un milione di volte grazie a San Tom da Jack e la band.”
tom waits came to jack white’s performance in san francisco and made all the musicians in the band confirm and pay testament to their love of the religion of music. he also stole jacks watch. a million thanks and tributes to saint tom from jack and the band. #jackwhite #tomwaits #sanfrancisco 08.16.18
Ora, non ci è dato sapere come e perché sia successo, però dev’essere un onore farsi fare l’orologio da Tom Waits.