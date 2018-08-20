Jack White dice che Tom Waits gli ha fregato l’orologio

Giovedì sera Tom Waits è andato a trovare Jack White nei camerini del Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, dove quest’ultimo stava per esibirsi con la band.

È stata una vera sorpresa per White, dato che Waits è per natura un animale schivo e dedito a rare apparizioni pubbliche. Questa invece è stata immortalata sull’Instagram di White, con tanto di didascalia che lascia trasparire un furto ma non dice altro:

“Tom Waits è venuto al concerto di Jack White a San Francisco e ha fatto giurare a tutti i membri della band amore e fedeltà alla religione della musica. Ha anche rubato l’orologio di Jack. Un milione di volte grazie a San Tom da Jack e la band.”

Ora, non ci è dato sapere come e perché sia successo, però dev’essere un onore farsi fare l’orologio da Tom Waits.