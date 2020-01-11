Il titolo del nuovo album dei Pearl Jam è ‘Gigaton’?

Il titolo del nuovo album dei Pearl Jam potrebbe essere Gigaton. La band di Seattle non lo ha confermato ufficialmente, ma il titolo viene rivelato da una piccola caccia al tesoro partita dall’account Instagram ufficiale del gruppo. Tramite un filtro Instagram o Facebook è infatti possibile vedere un cartellone virtuale in varie città del mondo, segnalate da una mappa interattiva sul sito della band. Il cartellone rivela una foto di Paul Nicklen e in alcuni casi il titolo Gigaton. Qui sotto, ad esempio, tweet relativi alle location di Seattle e New York.
Seattle location: New album name GIGATON? https://t.co/PGuuwCNywU pic.twitter.com/1PF80witFu
— Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) January 10, 2020
@PearlJam NYC pic.twitter.com/yjcuTUoMm6
— D White (@birdsinboxes) January 10, 2020
Qui sotto l’immagine originale nell’account Instagram di Nicklen.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
What makes a work of art timeless? This is obviously a very subjective question, but I want to share my personal take on this topic through my photos. To me, my work is timeless because what I photograph is not timeless at all. When I am shooting, I am looking to capture a unique moment that will never occur again. The animals and places in my work are not promised tomorrow, and it is my mission to capture their elegance and grace to be preserved in time. My photos depict the delicate pieces to the larger picture of a troubled planet. Always remember that hope is not lost, and it is through my work that I wish to inspire, uplift and provoke change in these unique times. Visit the link in my bio to explore all of my fine art. To learn more, please contact Lauren at fineart@paulnicklen.com.
La data di pubblicazione del disco nel corso del 2020, anno in cui cade il trentesimo anniversario della nascita della band, non è stata ancora rivelata. I Pearl Jam suoneranno il 5 luglio a Imola.