Dave Grohl ricorda Neil Peart: "Gli dobbiamo tutti qualcosa"
Il titolo del nuovo album dei Pearl Jam è ‘Gigaton’?

Il nome compare alla fine di una piccola caccia al tesoro su Instagram

Di

I Pearl Jam

Foto Danny Clinch via PearlJam.com

Il titolo del nuovo album dei Pearl Jam potrebbe essere Gigaton. La band di Seattle non lo ha confermato ufficialmente, ma il titolo viene rivelato da una piccola caccia al tesoro partita dall’account Instagram ufficiale del gruppo. Tramite un filtro Instagram o Facebook è infatti possibile vedere un cartellone virtuale in varie città del mondo, segnalate da una mappa interattiva sul sito della band. Il cartellone rivela una foto di Paul Nicklen e in alcuni casi il titolo Gigaton. Qui sotto, ad esempio, tweet relativi alle location di Seattle e New York.

Qui sotto l’immagine originale nell’account Instagram di Nicklen.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

What makes a work of art timeless? This is obviously a very subjective question, but I want to share my personal take on this topic through my photos. To me, my work is timeless because what I photograph is not timeless at all. When I am shooting, I am looking to capture a unique moment that will never occur again. The animals and places in my work are not promised tomorrow, and it is my mission to capture their elegance and grace to be preserved in time. My photos depict the delicate pieces to the larger picture of a troubled planet. Always remember that hope is not lost, and it is through my work that I wish to inspire, uplift and provoke change in these unique times. Visit the link in my bio to explore all of my fine art. To learn more, please contact Lauren at fineart@paulnicklen.com.

Un post condiviso da Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen) in data:

La data di pubblicazione del disco nel corso del 2020, anno in cui cade il trentesimo anniversario della nascita della band, non è stata ancora rivelata. I Pearl Jam suoneranno il 5 luglio a Imola.

