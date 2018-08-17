/

Il mondo della musica ricorda Aretha Franklin

Oltre al messaggio di Barack Obama, tutti hanno dedicato alcune parole alla Regina del Soul: da Paul McCartney a Elton John, poi Brian Wilson, Carole King e tantissimi altri
Aretha Franklin, la Regina del Soul, è venuta a mancare ieri, giovedì 16 agosto. Aveva 76 anni ed era malata da tempo di cancro al pancreas. Una delle figure più importanti e amate della musica americana, Franklin era un simbolo di forza, talento, liberazione delle donne e, naturalmente, del movimento per i diritti civili. La notizia della sua scomparsa ha fatto subito il giro del mondo, e sono moltissimi gli artisti che hanno voluto dedicarle un pensiero. Come ha fatto Barack Obama: «Ogni volta che ha cantato ci ha regalato uno sguardo sul divino», ha scritto il presidente. «Nella sua voce c’è la nostra storia, e con lei ogni ombra – di potere e di dolore, la nostra oscurità e la nostra luce, la nostra ricerca di redenzione e il rispetto conquistato duramente».

Poi Paul McCartney: «Prendiamoci un momento per ringraziare la vita meravigliosa di Aretha Franklin, la regina delle nostre anime, che ci ha ispirato per tantissimi anni. La memoria della sua grandezza di musicista, e di meraviglioso essere umano, vivrà con noi per sempre».

«La perdita di Aretha Franklin è un brutto colpo per chiunque ami la vera musica: musica del cuore, dell’anima e della chiesa. La sua voce era unica, la sua tecnica pianistica sottovalutata – era una delle mie preferite», ha aggiunto Elton John.

Poi, nel corso delle ore, sono arrivati i messaggi di tutti i colleghi e gli artisti che hanno calcato il palco con lei o che sono cresciuti con la sua musica: Brian Wilson, Christina Aguilera, Carole King e tantissimi altri. Potete leggere i messaggi qui sotto.

The 3 seconds it takes for #ArethaFranklin to oooooze out the words “Sittin around..” is as pure & creative & as honest as any singer I’ve ever seen when a performance goes beyond mere entertainment. THIS is what we need to get back to. where raw genius rises above marketing strategy & monetary reach & “likes” (because let’s face it, look at the Billboard singles/Spotify singles/ITunes singles—-could she even find space to develop this talent? Or just give up & get a reality show and pray this works out? Now figure out the legions of talent that we either dismissed or passed on today or even the mesmerizing talent we’ve been shown near this level that can’t even begin to thrive in this environment without some angle) for those not in the know & wanna know, with the exception of her yet to be seen Sidney Pollack documentary Amazing Grace (her best captured 2 hours 1972 in chu’ch, in her zone in south central Los Angeles—-w The Rolling Stones sitting IN THE DECON SECTION)—-this Performance at the #MontreuxJazzFestival in 71 is as good as it gets: as a singer, as a bandleader (midshow she calls an audible and the brass section just gives up playing & accepts they are just happy to have best seats in the house), as a piano player—-so underrated!—and the fact she has her ace band in tow too (#KingCurtis as MD & #BernardPurdie on drizzums)—-this is her most magical effortless skillful scientific talents on display. Long Live #QueenAretha.

Un post condiviso da Questlove Gomez (@questlove) in data:

Our gift from Heaven went Home. Thank You Queen. Aretha Franklin

Un post condiviso da Nasir Jones (@nas) in data:

