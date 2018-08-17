Il mondo della musica ricorda Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, la Regina del Soul, è venuta a mancare ieri, giovedì 16 agosto. Aveva 76 anni ed era malata da tempo di cancro al pancreas. Una delle figure più importanti e amate della musica americana, Franklin era un simbolo di forza, talento, liberazione delle donne e, naturalmente, del movimento per i diritti civili. La notizia della sua scomparsa ha fatto subito il giro del mondo, e sono moltissimi gli artisti che hanno voluto dedicarle un pensiero. Come ha fatto Barack Obama: «Ogni volta che ha cantato ci ha regalato uno sguardo sul divino», ha scritto il presidente. «Nella sua voce c’è la nostra storia, e con lei ogni ombra – di potere e di dolore, la nostra oscurità e la nostra luce, la nostra ricerca di redenzione e il rispetto conquistato duramente».

Barack and Michelle Obama on Aretha Franklin: "America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring." pic.twitter.com/xvdiypyr8B — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) 16 agosto 2018

Poi Paul McCartney: «Prendiamoci un momento per ringraziare la vita meravigliosa di Aretha Franklin, la regina delle nostre anime, che ci ha ispirato per tantissimi anni. La memoria della sua grandezza di musicista, e di meraviglioso essere umano, vivrà con noi per sempre».

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16 agosto 2018

«La perdita di Aretha Franklin è un brutto colpo per chiunque ami la vera musica: musica del cuore, dell’anima e della chiesa. La sua voce era unica, la sua tecnica pianistica sottovalutata – era una delle mie preferite», ha aggiunto Elton John.

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 16 agosto 2018

Poi, nel corso delle ore, sono arrivati i messaggi di tutti i colleghi e gli artisti che hanno calcato il palco con lei o che sono cresciuti con la sua musica: Brian Wilson, Christina Aguilera, Carole King e tantissimi altri. Potete leggere i messaggi qui sotto.

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) 16 agosto 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) 16 agosto 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) 16 agosto 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) 16 agosto 2018