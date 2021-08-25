 «Il cuore pulsante del rock»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Charlie Watts | Rolling Stone Italia
Rolling Stone
Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
Newsletter
Prossimo articolo In Inghilterra ci sono migliaia di positivi ai test Covid dopo due grandi festival ContattiNewsletter
Home Musica News Musica

«Il cuore pulsante del rock»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Charlie Watts

«Un principe fra i ladri», «la spina dorsale degli Stones», «maestro di elegante semplicità», «suonava il necessario, non di più, non di meno», «una roccia». Come scrive Patti Smith, il batterista è davvero «pianto e amato da tutti»

di

La foto postata da Keith Richards: «Closed»

Da Paul McCartney a Elton John, il mondo del rock ricorda in massa Charlie Watts, il batterista dei Rolling Stones morto ieri a 80 anni, poche settimane dopo l’annuncio che non avrebbe partecipato al tour americano del gruppo.

Oltre ad avere diffuso il comunicato dell’agente di Watts, i Rolling Stones si sono espressi sopratutto tramite le immagini. Hanno cambiato radicalmente l’aspetto del sito ufficiale del gruppo, dove ora compare solo una grande foto del batterista. Sui social, Mick Jagger ha postato una foto dell’amico sorridente seduto dietro alla batteria.

Ancora più significativa la foto scelta da Keith Richards: il drum kit senza nessuno che lo suoni, con la scritta “closed”.

Paul McCartney ha postato un video di un minuto: «Charlie era una roccia».

Elton John ricorda un grande batterista e un uomo che aveva stile.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Joan Baez posta un suo ritratto di Watts e lo chiama «un principe fra i ladri».

Mike McCready dei Pearl Jam spiega che i «Rolling Stones sono sempre stati il mio gruppo preferito e Charlie era un motore del loro groove assieme sottile e pesante».

Anche nell’account dei Pearl Jam si esprime tristezza per la morte del batterista e ne ricorda l’impatto su musicisti e ascoltatori.

Ringo Starr pubblica una foto con Watts.

Per Questlove, Watts rappresentava il cuore pulsante del rock’n’roll.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Questlove (@questlove)

Dave Davies dei Kinks ricorda «un tipo adorabile».

Gli Who hanno pubblicato una foto del batterista.

Pete Townshend ha elaborato su Instagram i suoi sentimenti. A fianco della foto di un arcobaleno si legge: «Luna piena. Arcobaleno. Sempre un segno. Charlie Watts ha pianto al funerale di Keith Moon. Vorrei essere capace di farlo io oggi. Invece voglio solo dirgli addio. Non era un batterista rock, era un batterista jazz ed è per questo che gli Stones swingavano come la band di Basie! Era un uomo adorabile. Dio benedica la moglie e la figlia. Scommetto che mancherà anche ai suoi cavalli».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da pete townshend (@yaggerdang)

Stevie Van Zandt sotto shock definisce Watts «non solo uno dei più grandi batteristi che suonava in una delle più grandi band della storia, ma un vero gentleman che ha portato un po’ di classe nel mondo del rock».

John Fogerty ricorda di aver visto per la prima volta gli Stones nella Bay Area nel 1966.

Per Paul Stanley dei Kiss, Watts era la spina dorsale degli Stones.

Anche Brian Wilson (Beach Boys) ricorda il batterista.

Debbie Harry posta una foto del 1963 di Watts con la moglie Shirley.

Liz Phair lo definisce maestro di elegante semplicità.

John Densmore dei Doors lo chiama mentore e ne evidenzia le radici comuni: batteristi amanti del jazz che però facevano rock.

I Duran Duran ne lodano la grazia, lo stile, la dignità, la compostezza.

«What a man, what a life», scrive Martin Kemp degli Spandau Ballet.

Per Nile Rodgers (Chic), il batterista era uno «smooth brother».

Per Joe Elliott dei Def Leppard, Watts era l’anima degli Stones.

A testimonianza dell’ampiezza dell’influenza esercitata da Watts e dagli Stones, anche le Sleater-Kinney, gli Yo La Tengo e Mike Watt ricordano il musicista.

Chuck D dei Public Enemy posta una foto col batterista e ricorda un aneddoto accaduto in sala prove, quando gli Stones provavano i pezzi di Sticky Fingers.

Ryan Adams ricorda il tempo passato in sala d’incisione a Los Angeles nel 1997, gli Stones registravano Bridges to Babylon, lui dava gli ultimi ritocchi a Strangers Almanac dei suoi Whiskeytown. Quando si annoiava di sentire i mix degli Stones, Watts passava a salutarlo e gli parlava di monete e mocassini.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Ryan Adams (@ryanadams)

«Absolute dude», scrive Tim Burgess.

Joan Jett spiega che «suonava il necessario, non di più, non di meno».

Tom Morello dice che il rock non sarà lo stesso senza il ritmo e lo stile di Watts, «uno dei grandi architetti della musica che amiamo».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Tom Morello (@tommorello)

Perry Farrell scrive che, «pur essendo i musicisti della band più rumorosi, i batteristi sono gli ultimi ad essere ascoltati. Le loro insicurezze nascono dal fatto che tutti danno loro le spalle. E qui sta il segreto della band: non c’è grandezza senza un grande batterista».

«I groove parlano per lui», dice Lenny Kravitz.

«Ho imparato a suonare la batteria sentendo i dischi degli Stones», si legge sull’account dei Garbage (il post è probabilmente di Butch Vig).

Per Sheryl Crow, «se n’è andato un eroe».

Anche la cantante country Margo Price lo ringrazia.

Liam Gallagher posta un rip.

La stessa cosa fanno gli Sleaford Mods.

Lee Ranaldo dei Sonic Youth ricorda «uno dei grandi».

Tra i tanti batteristi, si è espresso Matt Cameron di Soundgarden e Pearl Jam.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Matt Cameron (@themattcameron)

«Grazie per avere ispirato ogni singolo batterista rock del pianeta», scrive Lars Ulrich dei Metallica.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich)

Lol Tolhurst dei Cure ammette di avere copiato la tecnica di Watts al charleston.

Geoff Barrow dei Portishead dice che non suonare il charleston col rullante sulla seconda e sulla quarta battuta è stato un colpo di genio.

Max Weinberg della E Street Band di Bruce Springsteen ricorda il suo eroe.

Stewart Copeland dei Police ricorda un gigante dello strumento.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Stewart Copeland (@stewart_copeland)

Anche Brad Wilk dei Rage Against The Machine rende omaggio a Watts.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Brad Wilk (@bradwilk)

Flea dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ne parla in termini di gusto e feeling.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Flea (@flea333)

Duff McKagan dei Guns N’ Roses posta una foto del batterista e scrive che senza di lui non ci sarebbero stati i Rolling Stones.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Duff McKagan (@duffmckagan)

Slash scrive di una perdita devastante.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Slash (@slash)

«Riposa in pace», scrive Yoko Ono.

Sean Lennon ha pubblicato su Instagram nove immagini che vanno a formare un grande ritratto del batterista.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon)

In Italia, Vasco Rossi scrive: «Non morirà mai Charlie Watts!! La sua “semplicità” era, come diceva Oscar Wilde “l’ultimo rifugio del complicato”».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da Vasco Rossi (@vascorossi)

Ligabue lo chiama «l’anima “buona” degli Stones e allo stesso tempo un batterista insostituibile».

Enrico Ruggeri ricorda un musicista «mai sopra le righe, mai protagonista. Eppure quel sound unico era caratterizzato dal suo modo di suonare: preciso, essenziale, aveva cultura e personalità».

Cesare Cremonini posta la lingua degli Stones e la scritta «We all love Charlie Watts».

Ha ragione Patti Smith: «Pianto e amato da tutti».

 

 
 
 
 
 
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Un post condiviso da This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith)

Altre notizie su:  Charlie Watts The Rolling Stones
Rolling Stone - L'alba di un nuovo star system

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
PMC

© 2021 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-