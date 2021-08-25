«Il cuore pulsante del rock»: le reazioni dei musicisti alla morte di Charlie Watts

Da Paul McCartney a Elton John, il mondo del rock ricorda in massa Charlie Watts, il batterista dei Rolling Stones morto ieri a 80 anni, poche settimane dopo l’annuncio che non avrebbe partecipato al tour americano del gruppo.

Oltre ad avere diffuso il comunicato dell’agente di Watts, i Rolling Stones si sono espressi sopratutto tramite le immagini. Hanno cambiato radicalmente l’aspetto del sito ufficiale del gruppo, dove ora compare solo una grande foto del batterista. Sui social, Mick Jagger ha postato una foto dell’amico sorridente seduto dietro alla batteria.

Ancora più significativa la foto scelta da Keith Richards: il drum kit senza nessuno che lo suoni, con la scritta “closed”.

Paul McCartney ha postato un video di un minuto: «Charlie era una roccia».

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Elton John ricorda un grande batterista e un uomo che aveva stile.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Joan Baez posta un suo ritratto di Watts e lo chiama «un principe fra i ladri».

In 2020 I painted his portrait as part of a series on my musician friends.

Charlie Watts.

A prince among thieves.

A gentleman through and through.

Rest in Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WO2H3ArDDo — Joan Baez (@joancbaez) August 24, 2021

Mike McCready dei Pearl Jam spiega che i «Rolling Stones sono sempre stati il mio gruppo preferito e Charlie era un motore del loro groove assieme sottile e pesante».

Sad to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The Rolling Stones have always been my favorite band, and Charlie was the engine of subltle and heavy grooves. I’ll put on “Sway” which is my favorite song of all time. Any of us in a rock band wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Charlie. pic.twitter.com/0GsCAIEIO3 — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) August 24, 2021

Anche nell’account dei Pearl Jam si esprime tristezza per la morte del batterista e ne ricorda l’impatto su musicisti e ascoltatori.

(1/3) “We are so deeply, deeply saddened to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The impact he’s had on musicians and listeners across the planet is profound. pic.twitter.com/Pr1alm6T1b — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 24, 2021

Ringo Starr pubblica una foto con Watts.

Per Questlove, Watts rappresentava il cuore pulsante del rock’n’roll.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Questlove (@questlove)

Dave Davies dei Kinks ricorda «un tipo adorabile».

In total shock Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. He will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathy to his wife, the band and all his family and friends. 1/2 #charliewatts @RollingStones — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

Gli Who hanno pubblicato una foto del batterista.

Pete Townshend ha elaborato su Instagram i suoi sentimenti. A fianco della foto di un arcobaleno si legge: «Luna piena. Arcobaleno. Sempre un segno. Charlie Watts ha pianto al funerale di Keith Moon. Vorrei essere capace di farlo io oggi. Invece voglio solo dirgli addio. Non era un batterista rock, era un batterista jazz ed è per questo che gli Stones swingavano come la band di Basie! Era un uomo adorabile. Dio benedica la moglie e la figlia. Scommetto che mancherà anche ai suoi cavalli».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da pete townshend (@yaggerdang)

Stevie Van Zandt sotto shock definisce Watts «non solo uno dei più grandi batteristi che suonava in una delle più grandi band della storia, ma un vero gentleman che ha portato un po’ di classe nel mondo del rock».

Oh no! This is terribly shocking. Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without him. https://t.co/CKTmnBuWwV — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 24, 2021

John Fogerty ricorda di aver visto per la prima volta gli Stones nella Bay Area nel 1966.

I first saw The @RollingStones in 1966 in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since. Charlie Watts was one of the great drummers and will be missed. Rest easy Charlie pic.twitter.com/FQKOXiSUpG — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) August 24, 2021

Per Paul Stanley dei Kiss, Watts era la spina dorsale degli Stones.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021

Anche Brian Wilson (Beach Boys) ricorda il batterista.

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

Debbie Harry posta una foto del 1963 di Watts con la moglie Shirley.

Liz Phair lo definisce maestro di elegante semplicità.

RIP Charlie Watts 🌘😞💙 master of elegant simplicity. (Thx @bradwood3 for the CW tutorials and lineage in my songs.) By thy grooves, we knew ye 💔 https://t.co/5iaZ2oSm8T — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) August 24, 2021

John Densmore dei Doors lo chiama mentore e ne evidenzia le radici comuni: batteristi amanti del jazz che però facevano rock.

An early mentor, a fellow jazz fan, #RIP Charlie Watts. -John Densmore https://t.co/C8x9qMSLbV — John Densmore (@JohnDensmore) August 24, 2021

I Duran Duran ne lodano la grazia, lo stile, la dignità, la compostezza.

So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts . An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace , style , dignity and composure . pic.twitter.com/Nu4msDShAF — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

«What a man, what a life», scrive Martin Kemp degli Spandau Ballet.

Charlie…. RIP…

What a Man.. What a life!!! pic.twitter.com/Ao6wBg1CdW — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) August 24, 2021

Per Nile Rodgers (Chic), il batterista era uno «smooth brother».

Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021

Per Joe Elliott dei Def Leppard, Watts era l’anima degli Stones.

Devastating news , those in the know know he was the heart & soul of the band …. I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him a few times, a total gentleman… it goes without saying he will be sorely missed .. RIP Charlie ❤️ -Joe Elliott@RollingStones #CharlieWatts https://t.co/AEpHjUNPHh — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) August 24, 2021

A testimonianza dell’ampiezza dell’influenza esercitata da Watts e dagli Stones, anche le Sleater-Kinney, gli Yo La Tengo e Mike Watt ricordano il musicista.

good people, we just lost brother charlie, crimony – the stickman w/the beat in his hand, so fuckin rock and roll, most beautiful music man truly – this is a terrible blow… pic.twitter.com/2VHeSuHA2R — mike watt (@wattfrompedro) August 24, 2021

Chuck D dei Public Enemy posta una foto col batterista e ricorda un aneddoto accaduto in sala prove, quando gli Stones provavano i pezzi di Sticky Fingers.

#RestInBeats #CharlieWatts -session invited by the great @bernardfowler @RollingStones rehearsing 3 hrs of #StickyFingers for concerts.Mick pulled out the the salt & started his dance even. Mr CW finished a roll & pointed his sticks at me!?-I was like Who me?Wtf! pic.twitter.com/S3rg5vYe7Q — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 24, 2021

Ryan Adams ricorda il tempo passato in sala d’incisione a Los Angeles nel 1997, gli Stones registravano Bridges to Babylon, lui dava gli ultimi ritocchi a Strangers Almanac dei suoi Whiskeytown. Quando si annoiava di sentire i mix degli Stones, Watts passava a salutarlo e gli parlava di monete e mocassini.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Ryan Adams (@ryanadams)

«Absolute dude», scrive Tim Burgess.

Charlie Watts. Absolute dude pic.twitter.com/t47yd91pI3 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 24, 2021

Joan Jett spiega che «suonava il necessario, non di più, non di meno».

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

Tom Morello dice che il rock non sarà lo stesso senza il ritmo e lo stile di Watts, «uno dei grandi architetti della musica che amiamo».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Tom Morello (@tommorello)

Perry Farrell scrive che, «pur essendo i musicisti della band più rumorosi, i batteristi sono gli ultimi ad essere ascoltati. Le loro insicurezze nascono dal fatto che tutti danno loro le spalle. E qui sta il segreto della band: non c’è grandezza senza un grande batterista».

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

«I groove parlano per lui», dice Lenny Kravitz.

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 – 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

«Ho imparato a suonare la batteria sentendo i dischi degli Stones», si legge sull’account dei Garbage (il post è probabilmente di Butch Vig).

So sad to hear Charlie Watts is gone. I learned how to play drums rocking out to Stones albums. RIP Charlie! — Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021

Per Sheryl Crow, «se n’è andato un eroe».

A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe. RIP Charlie Watts. https://t.co/kLSaIF9JKn — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 24, 2021

Anche la cantante country Margo Price lo ringrazia.

thank you Charlie Watts 💔 pic.twitter.com/bKW1CwVGxD — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2021

Liam Gallagher posta un rip.

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

La stessa cosa fanno gli Sleaford Mods.

RIP Charlie Watts. X — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) August 24, 2021

Lee Ranaldo dei Sonic Youth ricorda «uno dei grandi».

RIP Charlie – one of the greatest. So bummed to hear this… 🥁 https://t.co/jJ7Qw1IQAo — Lee Ranaldo (@leeranaldo) August 24, 2021

Tra i tanti batteristi, si è espresso Matt Cameron di Soundgarden e Pearl Jam.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Matt Cameron (@themattcameron)

«Grazie per avere ispirato ogni singolo batterista rock del pianeta», scrive Lars Ulrich dei Metallica.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich)

Lol Tolhurst dei Cure ammette di avere copiato la tecnica di Watts al charleston.

All of my hi hat technique I owe to Charlie . Thank you and RIP Charlie Watts. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) August 24, 2021

Geoff Barrow dei Portishead dice che non suonare il charleston col rullante sulla seconda e sulla quarta battuta è stato un colpo di genio.

#RIPCharlieWatts Not playing the hi hat with the snare on 2 & 4 was genius. He kept that band cool for 30 years. You can’t replace him. — 🏴‍☠️ Geoff Barrow 🏴‍☠️ (@jetfury) August 24, 2021

Max Weinberg della E Street Band di Bruce Springsteen ricorda il suo eroe.

A monumentally sad day learning my personal hero Charlie Watts has died. I’m devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates. I don’t know what to say really. Charlie Watts Rest In Peace my friend… — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) August 24, 2021

Stewart Copeland dei Police ricorda un gigante dello strumento.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Stewart Copeland (@stewart_copeland)

Anche Brad Wilk dei Rage Against The Machine rende omaggio a Watts.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Brad Wilk (@bradwilk)

Flea dei Red Hot Chili Peppers ne parla in termini di gusto e feeling.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Flea (@flea333)

Duff McKagan dei Guns N’ Roses posta una foto del batterista e scrive che senza di lui non ci sarebbero stati i Rolling Stones.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Duff McKagan (@duffmckagan)

Slash scrive di una perdita devastante.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Slash (@slash)

«Riposa in pace», scrive Yoko Ono.

Rest in peace, Charlie Watts. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Shirley, Seraphina, Charlotte and all The Rolling Stones family. Love, yoko pic.twitter.com/ePsEnA7Ai6 — Yoko Ono ☁️ (@yokoono) August 25, 2021

Sean Lennon ha pubblicato su Instagram nove immagini che vanno a formare un grande ritratto del batterista.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon)

In Italia, Vasco Rossi scrive: «Non morirà mai Charlie Watts!! La sua “semplicità” era, come diceva Oscar Wilde “l’ultimo rifugio del complicato”».

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Vasco Rossi (@vascorossi)

Ligabue lo chiama «l’anima “buona” degli Stones e allo stesso tempo un batterista insostituibile».

L’anima “buona” degli Stones e allo stesso tempo un batterista insostituibile. Grazie di tutto, Charlie.#CharlieWatts #RollingStones pic.twitter.com/DXWeeLIPaA — Luciano Ligabue (@ligabue) August 24, 2021

Enrico Ruggeri ricorda un musicista «mai sopra le righe, mai protagonista. Eppure quel sound unico era caratterizzato dal suo modo di suonare: preciso, essenziale, aveva cultura e personalità».

Mai sopra le righe, mai protagonista.

Eppure quel sound unico era caratterizzato dal suo modo di suonare: preciso, essenziale, aveva cultura e personalità.

Se ne va un’altra leggenda.#CharlieWatts pic.twitter.com/ngE2uTDK0A — Enrico Ruggeri (@enricoruggeri) August 24, 2021

Cesare Cremonini posta la lingua degli Stones e la scritta «We all love Charlie Watts».

We all love Charlie Watts. pic.twitter.com/pKmcilmcmX — Cesare Cremonini (@CremoniniCesare) August 24, 2021

Ha ragione Patti Smith: «Pianto e amato da tutti».