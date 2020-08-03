Rolling Stone

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTubeFlipboard
NewsletterVideo
Prossimo articolo I Linkin Park celebreranno i 20 anni di 'Hybrid Theory’ ContattiNewsletter
Content
Home Musica News Musica

Il CEO di Spotify ha appena fatto incazzare un sacco di musicisti

Secondo Daniel Ek, CEO di Spotify, "non è abbastanza fare un disco ogni 3-4 anni". Secondo molti musicisti, dice così perché non capisce la differenza tra un'opera d'arte e un semplice prodotto

Di

Foto: Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Daniel Ek, founder and chief executive officer of Spotify, attends the Cannes Lions 2016 on June 22, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images)

Come riporta NME, in un’intervista uscita settimana scorsa, il CEO di Spotify Daniel Ek ha detto che per gli artisti “non è abbastanza fare un disco ogni 3-4 anni”. Da quando questo commento è uscito, intorno a lui e alla sua azienda si è scatenato un polverone, con un sacco di musicisti che l’hanno accusato di sminuire il loro lavoro. 

 

“Sono stanca di dover leccare il culo di queste aziende che sfruttano me e gli altri musicisti”, ha commentato Nadine Shah, chiedendo a tutta la comunità musicale, fan inclusi, di unirsi nel chiedere un cambiamento.
 
I suoi commenti sono stati ripresi da diversi colleghi, a partire da Jack Garratt, secondo cui “non puoi chiedere così tanto agli artisti e farli lavorare finché non sono esauasti e poi dirgli anche che non stanno facendo abbastanza musica per soddisfare il tuo business model. Io mi sono preso tutto il tempo necessario per fare il mio secondo album. E lo rifarei se dovessi”.

Anche secondo Zola Jesus il modello di business che Ek vorrebbe non è efficace per produrre buona musica. “È chiaro che il miliardario di Spotify Daniel Ek non ha mai fatto musica o arte o niente del genere. Non capisce che c’è una differenza tra un prodotto e un’opera d’arte”.
 

 

Leggi anche

Rolling Stone
Content
Newsletter
PMC

© 2020 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

logorolling

Se sei qui è evidente che apprezzi il nostro giornalismo.

Purtroppo il giornalismo che cerchiamo di offrirti richiede tempo e denaro. I ricavi della pubblicità ci aiutano a pagare tutti i collaboratori necessari per garantire sempre lo standard di informazione che amiamo.

Se ci leggi e ti piace quello che leggi, disattiva l'adblock per permetterci di offrirti il miglior servizio possibile.