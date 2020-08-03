Il CEO di Spotify ha appena fatto incazzare un sacco di musicisti

Come riporta NME, in un’intervista uscita settimana scorsa, il CEO di Spotify Daniel Ek ha detto che per gli artisti “non è abbastanza fare un disco ogni 3-4 anni”. Da quando questo commento è uscito, intorno a lui e alla sua azienda si è scatenato un polverone, con un sacco di musicisti che l’hanno accusato di sminuire il loro lavoro.
Music=product, and must be churned out regularly, says billionaire Daniel Ek.
Go fuck yourself. https://t.co/zJjl3NWjLl
— Mike Mills 🌿 (@m_millsey) July 31, 2020
You just cannot demand so much of artists and work them to exhaustion and then also tell them they aren’t outputting enough music to suit your business model. I took all the time I needed to make my second album. I’ll do it again and again if I need to.
— Jack Garratt (@JackGarratt) August 1, 2020
it is extremely clear that @Spotify billionaire daniel ek has never made music, or art of any kind for that matter. he refuses to understand there's a difference between commodities and art. the potential for cultural growth will suffer because of it.
— ZOLA JESUS OF TSUSHIMA (@ZOLAJESUS) July 30, 2020