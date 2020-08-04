Rolling Stone

Il cantante degli UB40 ha avuto un ictus

Fortunatamente le sue condizioni sono buone, e la band pensa già alle date nel 2021

Duncan Campbell, cantante degli UB40, ha avuto un ictus. Le sue condizioni sarebbero però buone, e Campbell si starebbe riprendendo velocemente.

«Non vediamo l’ora di vedervi tutti on the road la prossima primavera», ha scritto la band in un altro tweet. Campbell è il cantante solista degli UB40 quando suo fratello Ali ha lasciato il gruppo nel 2008.

