Il cantante degli UB40 ha avuto un ictus

Duncan Campbell, cantante degli UB40, ha avuto un ictus. Le sue condizioni sarebbero però buone, e Campbell si starebbe riprendendo velocemente.
Duncan Campbell Taken Ill
We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy pic.twitter.com/l8d8lbxJgG
— UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 4, 2020
«Non vediamo l’ora di vedervi tutti on the road la prossima primavera», ha scritto la band in un altro tweet. Campbell è il cantante solista degli UB40 quando suo fratello Ali ha lasciato il gruppo nel 2008.