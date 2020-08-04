Il cantante degli UB40 ha avuto un ictus

Duncan Campbell, cantante degli UB40, ha avuto un ictus. Le sue condizioni sarebbero però buone, e Campbell si starebbe riprendendo velocemente.

Duncan Campbell Taken Ill

We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy pic.twitter.com/l8d8lbxJgG

— UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 4, 2020