Iggy Pop, il film ‘American Valhalla’ verrà pubblicato su YouTube

American Valhalla, il documentario di Josh Homme e Andreas Neumann sulla realizzazione dell’album di Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression, sarà disponibile su YouTube lunedì 30 marzo. L’idea, ha spiegato Iggy su Instagram, è di fare un regalo ai fan in quarantena. “Siamo impegnati per assicurarci che restiate a casa”, ha scritto. “Per questo, ecco l’unica proiezione di American Valhalla! Siamo felici che Eagle Rock abbia deciso di condividere questo tesoro così che tutti possano rivivere Post Pop Depression”.
We are very dedicated to make sure you stay at home. Therefore we have a treat for you on Monday. One and only screening of American Valhalla! #stayhome #withme You can subscribe here and sign up to get a reminder. https://youtu.be/oknb3ihNivU We are excited that Eagle Rock decided to share their treasure and we all will have a chance to relive #PostPopDepression.
Il film verrà pubblicato su YouTube lunedì 30 marzo alle 8 di sera. Post Pop Depression è uscito nel 2016, ne abbiamo parlato qui.