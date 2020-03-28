Rolling Stone

Iggy Pop, il film ‘American Valhalla’ verrà pubblicato su YouTube

Il documentario sulla realizzazione di ‘Post Pop Depression’ sarà disponibile da lunedì 30 marzo. “Vogliamo assicurarci che restiate a casa”, ha scritto Iggy su Instagram

Foto: Andreas Neumann

American Valhalla, il documentario di Josh Homme e Andreas Neumann sulla realizzazione dell’album di Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression, sarà disponibile su YouTube lunedì 30 marzo. L’idea, ha spiegato Iggy su Instagram, è di fare un regalo ai fan in quarantena. “Siamo impegnati per assicurarci che restiate a casa”, ha scritto. “Per questo, ecco l’unica proiezione di American Valhalla! Siamo felici che Eagle Rock abbia deciso di condividere questo tesoro così che tutti possano rivivere Post Pop Depression”.

Il film verrà pubblicato su YouTube lunedì 30 marzo alle 8 di sera. Post Pop Depression è uscito nel 2016, ne abbiamo parlato qui.

