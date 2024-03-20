Ieri sera Bruce Springsteen è tornato a fare concerti con la E Street Band

Se le popstar sono tutte madri, Bruce Springsteen è un po’ padre. E proprio ieri, la festa del papà, è tornato sul palco con la E Street Band dopo aver posticipato tutti i concerti dell’ultima parte del 2023 su consiglio dei medici.
È così iniziato il tour di Springsteen con la E Street Band che arriverà allo Stadio San Siro di Milano l’1 e il 3 giugno e che andrà avanti fino a novembre inoltrato.
Al Footprint Center di Phoenix, Arizona, si sono ascoltate 29 canzoni, compresi sette bis, dai classici anni ’70 alle cover di Only the Strong Survive.
NIGHT @springsteen #estreetband #SpringsteenTour2024 #Springsteen @FootprintCNTR pic.twitter.com/ktY9kZSXAY
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) March 20, 2024
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - “Ghosts” - Phoenix, Arizona - March 19, 2024
DARKNESS ON THE EDGE OF TOWN@springsteen #estreetband #SpringsteenTour2024 #Springsteen @FootprintCNTR pic.twitter.com/jh38LCUIJF
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) March 20, 2024
SPIRIT IN THE NIGHT#SpringsteenTour2024 #Springsteen #estreetband pic.twitter.com/XCag26fmos
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) March 20, 2024
TWIST AND SHOUT #Springsteen #estreetband @springsteen #SpringsteenTour2024 pic.twitter.com/MPs3elDVKS
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) March 20, 2024
GLORY DAYS #Springsteen #estreetband @springsteen #SpringsteenTour2024 pic.twitter.com/elCQRLUSFl
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) March 20, 2024
PHOENIX!! PHOENIX!! PHOENIX!!
YOU’VE JUST SEEN….🙌🏻#Springsteen #estreetband #Springteen2024 pic.twitter.com/0chH9WpxmT
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) March 20, 2024
La scaletta:
Lonesome Day
Night
No Surrender
Two Hearts
Darlington County
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Don’t Play That Song
Nightshift
Mary’s Place
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenta Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout
I’ll See You in My Dreams