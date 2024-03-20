 Ieri sera Bruce Springsteen è tornato a fare concerti con la E Street Band | Rolling Stone Italia
Cover story
Newsletter
Cover story Newsletter
Only the Strong Survive

Ieri sera Bruce Springsteen è tornato a fare concerti con la E Street Band

È partito da Phoenix il tour che arriverà in Italia a giugno: i primi video

di
Ieri sera Bruce Springsteen è tornato a fare concerti con la E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen

Foto: Danny Clinch

Se le popstar sono tutte madri, Bruce Springsteen è un po’ padre. E proprio ieri, la festa del papà, è tornato sul palco con la E Street Band dopo aver posticipato tutti i concerti dell’ultima parte del 2023 su consiglio dei medici.

È così iniziato il tour di Springsteen con la E Street Band che arriverà allo Stadio San Siro di Milano l’1 e il 3 giugno e che andrà avanti fino a novembre inoltrato.

Al Footprint Center di Phoenix, Arizona, si sono ascoltate 29 canzoni, compresi sette bis, dai classici anni ’70 alle cover di Only the Strong Survive.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - Entrance + “Lonesome Day” - Phoenix, AZ - March 19, 2024

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - “Two Hearts” - Phoenix, Arizona - March 19, 2024

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - “Thunder Road” - Phoenix, Arizona - March 19, 2024
Live: Bruce Springsteen - Rosalita/Born to Run - Phoenix 2024

Live: Bruce Springsteen - I'll See You in My Dreams - Phoenix 2024

La scaletta:

Lonesome Day
Night
No Surrender
Two Hearts
Darlington County
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Don’t Play That Song
Nightshift
Mary’s Place
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenta Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout
I’ll See You in My Dreams

Altre notizie su:  Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2024 Web Magazine Makers S.r.l.

Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-
Prima di andare via
-