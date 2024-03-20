Ieri sera Bruce Springsteen è tornato a fare concerti con la E Street Band

Se le popstar sono tutte madri, Bruce Springsteen è un po’ padre. E proprio ieri, la festa del papà, è tornato sul palco con la E Street Band dopo aver posticipato tutti i concerti dell’ultima parte del 2023 su consiglio dei medici.

È così iniziato il tour di Springsteen con la E Street Band che arriverà allo Stadio San Siro di Milano l’1 e il 3 giugno e che andrà avanti fino a novembre inoltrato.

Al Footprint Center di Phoenix, Arizona, si sono ascoltate 29 canzoni, compresi sette bis, dai classici anni ’70 alle cover di Only the Strong Survive.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - Entrance + “Lonesome Day” - Phoenix, AZ - March 19, 2024

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - “Two Hearts” - Phoenix, Arizona - March 19, 2024

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - “Thunder Road” - Phoenix, Arizona - March 19, 2024

Live: Bruce Springsteen - Rosalita/Born to Run - Phoenix 2024

Live: Bruce Springsteen - I'll See You in My Dreams - Phoenix 2024

La scaletta:

Lonesome Day

Night

No Surrender

Two Hearts

Darlington County

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Spirit in the Night

Don’t Play That Song

Nightshift

Mary’s Place

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenta Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout

I’ll See You in My Dreams