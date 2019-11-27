I Soundgarden hanno registrato due canzoni con Brandi Carlile

A due anni di distanza dalla scomparsa del frontman Chris Cornell, i Soundgarden sono tornati in studio per registrare con Brandi Carlile: il chitarrista Kim Tahyil, il bassista Ben Shepherd e il batterista Matt Cameron hanno inciso due canzoni con la cantautrice americana, che ha raccontato l’esperienza sul suo profilo Instagram.
The twins and I met in the late 90’s in a famous Seattle studio called London Bridge. The guy in the picture with me is Rick Parasher (RIP) and he introduced us. Soundgarden were just gods to us back then. Total pioneers and unreachable to us in every way. We went about making our demos and cleaning the studio when we couldn’t afford the bill never knowing that in November of 2019 we would go back to London Bridge and RECORD TWO SONGS WITH THEM!! @chriscornellofficial was as great as a human singer can get and now he’s an angel. Thank you Kim, Ben, and Matt. I’ll never forget this day for as long as I live…. stay tuned!! 🤘 @soundgarden @themattcameron #kimthayil #benshepherd @londonbridgestudio
«Ho incontrato i gemelli alla fine degli anni ’90 in uno famoso studio di Seattle chiamato London Bridge. Il ragazzo che vedete in foto accanto a me è Rick Parasher, è lui che ci ha fatto conoscere», racconta Carlile. «All’epoca i Soundgarden erano delle divinità per noi. Veri pionieri, irraggiungibili da tutti i punti di vista. Siamo andati lì per registrare le nostre demo e quando non potevamo pagare facevamo le pulizie nello studio, non potevamo immaginare che a novembre 2019 saremmo tornati per registrare due canzoni con loro!».
La cantautrice, infine, ha ricordato Chris Cornell: «Era straordinario, non c’era un cantante migliore. Ora è un angelo. Grazie Kim, Ben e Matt, non dimenticherò questo giorno per tutta la mia vita». Al momento, purtroppo, non sappiamo in quale “contenitore” finiranno queste canzoni, ma i fan saranno contenti di sapere che il gruppo è tornato a lavorare in studio.