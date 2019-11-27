I Soundgarden hanno registrato due canzoni con Brandi Carlile

A due anni di distanza dalla scomparsa del frontman Chris Cornell, i Soundgarden sono tornati in studio per registrare con Brandi Carlile: il chitarrista Kim Tahyil, il bassista Ben Shepherd e il batterista Matt Cameron hanno inciso due canzoni con la cantautrice americana, che ha raccontato l’esperienza sul suo profilo Instagram.

«Ho incontrato i gemelli alla fine degli anni ’90 in uno famoso studio di Seattle chiamato London Bridge. Il ragazzo che vedete in foto accanto a me è Rick Parasher, è lui che ci ha fatto conoscere», racconta Carlile. «All’epoca i Soundgarden erano delle divinità per noi. Veri pionieri, irraggiungibili da tutti i punti di vista. Siamo andati lì per registrare le nostre demo e quando non potevamo pagare facevamo le pulizie nello studio, non potevamo immaginare che a novembre 2019 saremmo tornati per registrare due canzoni con loro!».

La cantautrice, infine, ha ricordato Chris Cornell: «Era straordinario, non c’era un cantante migliore. Ora è un angelo. Grazie Kim, Ben e Matt, non dimenticherò questo giorno per tutta la mia vita». Al momento, purtroppo, non sappiamo in quale “contenitore” finiranno queste canzoni, ma i fan saranno contenti di sapere che il gruppo è tornato a lavorare in studio.